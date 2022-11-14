ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Latino groups call for school aid changes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of a major Latino advocacy organization on Thursday said lawmakers need to act quickly to close a glaring achievement gap. The Indiana Latino Institute said it will push lawmakers to legalize in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants. Indiana is one of three states with laws on the books that specifically prohibit undocumented immigrants from paying in-state rates for higher education.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

IPS approves Rebuilding Stronger proposal that closes some schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Schools Board approved its Rebuilding Stronger proposal during the board’s action session Thursday night. For months, the district has collected feedback from parents, educators and community members. The feedback continued Thursday night, with 44 people speaking to the board before its vote.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy