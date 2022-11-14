Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Foster Success to host FriendsGiving fundraising campaign to empower young people in need to self-sufficiency
It’s a program on a mission to hear, support, and empower teens and young adults transitioning out of foster care on their journey to self-sufficiency. Those behind Foster Success say it’s critical that young people moving out of the foster care system be equipped with the tools necessary for independence.
WISH-TV
Latino groups call for school aid changes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of a major Latino advocacy organization on Thursday said lawmakers need to act quickly to close a glaring achievement gap. The Indiana Latino Institute said it will push lawmakers to legalize in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants. Indiana is one of three states with laws on the books that specifically prohibit undocumented immigrants from paying in-state rates for higher education.
WISH-TV
IPS approves Rebuilding Stronger proposal that closes some schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Schools Board approved its Rebuilding Stronger proposal during the board’s action session Thursday night. For months, the district has collected feedback from parents, educators and community members. The feedback continued Thursday night, with 44 people speaking to the board before its vote.
