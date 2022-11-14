Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Google Settles With States — Including Conn., Maine, Mass., Vt. — for $392M Over Location-Tracking
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states -- including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine and Vermont -- in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation by...
Maine’s Influential & Beloved Politicians
There was once a saying, “As Maine goes, so goes the nation.” That implied that if Maine voted Republican during their September governor’s race, the President would be a Republican, or vice versa.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
Did You Know One Maine Lake is Chock Full of Sunken Steamboats?
Almost 200 years ago, boats did everything. Way back in the day, once upon a time, etc., just about everything everywhere was handled with boats, that couldn't be done by train or wagon. Imagine an area like the Great Lakes... There was a time in history when the only way to trade across the lakes region was to do everything by boat. To this day, that area has massive shipping lanes.
Sustainability group pulls Maine’s lobster certification over whales
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An international nonprofit organization that sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management has suspended a certification it awarded Maine’s lobster industry over concerns about harm to whales. Representatives for Marine Stewardship Council, which is based in London, said Wednesday that the suspension of the...
Contractor must reopen Free Street by Nov. 23, City of Portland says
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland told the contractor handling ongoing construction on Free Street that the road must be reopened by close of business on Nov. 23, according to officials. Jessica Grondin is the director of communications for the City of Portland. In an email on Wednesday,...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0