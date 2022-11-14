ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
I-95 FM

Did You Know One Maine Lake is Chock Full of Sunken Steamboats?

Almost 200 years ago, boats did everything. Way back in the day, once upon a time, etc., just about everything everywhere was handled with boats, that couldn't be done by train or wagon. Imagine an area like the Great Lakes... There was a time in history when the only way to trade across the lakes region was to do everything by boat. To this day, that area has massive shipping lanes.
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

