2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
KEYT
House Republicans vow to investigate Biden and his family’s business dealings
After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings. “In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with...
U.S. House Republicans make investigation of Biden a top priority
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - After winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans said on Thursday that investigating President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings will be their top oversight priority when they formally take power next year.
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
KEYT
What Republicans plan to do with their new House majority
Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they’d hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January. House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees — and they plan to...
KEYT
January 6 committee pushes back on Pence ‘closing the door’ on his potential testimony
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Wednesday pushed back on former Vice President Mike Pence’s recent comments that Congress has “no right” to his testimony and that he was “closing the door” on it. “The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly...
KEYT
Obama: Democrats ‘thumped’ election deniers in key midterm races
Former President Barack Obama on Thursday praised Democratic organizers and campaigns for successfully defeating election-denying Republican candidates in a handful of midterm races in states that could play a major role in deciding the 2024 presidential contest. “They got thumped. They got beat. And particularly in these secretary of state...
KEYT
A recipe for gridlock: Lawmakers brace for partisan feuds and legislative stalemate
Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has seen this before. Nearly a dozen years ago when Barack Obama was president, a newly emboldened House GOP majority came to power, promising to rein in the Democratic agenda, cut spending and investigate a White House they believed had run rampant. What resulted: Years of intense feuding between the two parties and a government in gridlock as Washington careened from one potential fiscal crisis to the next.
KEYT
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration declared Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince should be considered immune from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden’s passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying.
KEYT
6 takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence’s CNN town hall
Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” Pence...
KEYT
US determines Saudi Crown Prince is immune in case brought by Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince’s direction. A court filing was...
North Korea fires long-range missile landing near Japan, draws condemnation
SEOUL/TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.
Elections 2022: We learned that common sense beats extremism | Opinion
It may be weeks before we have the final seat count in the House, but, regardless, the broader lessons from this historic election are clear as day. Red ripple: First, there was no red wave — or even a ripple. In district after district, common-sense moderation and sanity won out over extremism and Trumpism. Overall, voters decided they didn’t want more far-right obstructionists in Congress — they sought out Democratic problem solvers willing to work with both sides to get stuff done for their families. They backed candidates who talked up the possibilities for our country, celebrated our great diversity and leaned into optimism — not those who peddled hate, division and despair. And they made clear that they’re sick of the dysfunction and chaos.
KEYT
GOP Arkansas governor says he’s ‘very seriously’ considering 2024 presidential bid
Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is “very seriously” considering a 2024 presidential campaign, he told “CNN This Morning” on Thursday. “Absolutely. I’m looking at it — looking at it very seriously. After the midterm elections, it’s more intense, and it’s an accelerated review, and after going to Iowa, I’m encouraged that a governor who’s actually solved problems, who has a conservative common sense approach, can draw support and can be a good alternative. So, I’m encouraged by it,” Hutchinson told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
KEYT
Storming Capitol was ‘really stupid,’ Oath Keeper testifies
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Ohio bar owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has testified that it was a “really stupid” decision. Jessica Watkins took the stand Wednesday in the case accusing her, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and three others of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. Watkins told jurors she got swept up by what she said seemed to be a “very American moment” on Jan. 6. She is the third defendant in the more than monthlong trial to take the witness stand — a move generally considered by defense lawyers as a last-resort option.
KEYT
Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude,’ says Ukraine can win
DALLAS (AP) — Former President George W. Bush described the Ukrainian president as a “tough dude” on Wednesday, saying he believes Volodymyr Zelenskyy can lead his people to victory over their Russian invaders as long as they get the support they need. Bush spoke at a conference Wednesday at his Dallas institute. The conference had been set to feature a virtual conversation between Bush and Zelenskyy, but a Bush institute official said that Zelenskyy instead had to “deal with matters at home” after a barrage of Russian missiles struck targets across his country on Tuesday.
KEYT
Minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats to HBCUs, FBI says
The FBI is broadening its outreach to historically Black colleges and universities at the same time the agency’s director announced that one minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats earlier this year against more than 50 HBCUs across the country. “We have worked with state prosecutors...
US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile launch
US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks Friday on Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Hours after North Korea launched the missile, which Japan said was capable of striking the US mainland, Harris met the leaders of close US partners on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.
Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours
The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday. Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
KEYT
12 Republican senators voted to break a filibuster on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster to advance legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage, clearing a key 60-vote threshold putting the historic legislation on track to eventually be passed through the chamber. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as...
KEYT
Russian opposition leader Navalny sent to tiny one-man cell
MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a one-man cell, according to a post on his social media account. Navalny was placed in solitary confinement, also called a “punishment cell,” on Nov. 1 but could only be held there for 15 days, according to the post Thursday on his Instagram account. He said his new confinement is “a regular cramped cell, like the punishment cell, except that you can have not one but two books and use the prison kiosk, albeit on a very limited budget.” The 46-year-old Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent foe, is serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.
