Read full article on original website
Related
Jalen Hurts Will Cost the Eagles in the Playoffs
He just isn’t a good passer, and his inaccuracy is the difference between Philly and the other NFL Playoff contenders.
Look: Moment Between Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA Dancers Goes Viral
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Jimmy Garoppolo is a handsome man. Team dancers for the Golden State Warriors appear to agree. Garoppolo, flanked by teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, received a ton of attention last night at the Warriors vs. Spurs game in ...
iheart.com
Update On Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert's Injury Status
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is reportedly expected to miss extended time due to a shoulder injury he experienced during his team's upset loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday (November 14) night, league sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday (November 15). The Eagles...
Yardbarker
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
NBC Sports
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
iheart.com
Eagles Adding Former Pro Bowler: Report
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly reached an agreement with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (November 16). "Two-time Pro-Bowl DT Linval Joseph, the former [New York] Giants’ second-round pick who also played for the [Minnesota] Vikings...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Washington Commanders Joey Slye’s Fiancée, Brittaney Nealis
The Washington Commanders were at their best on Monday night, defeating the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. There were so many heroes in the match, and Joey Slye was one of them—kicking four field goals. Joey Slye’s fiancée, Brittaney Nealis, has been effusive in her support for him on social media. The couple announced their engagement in 2021, and fans want to know more about the football placekicker’s soon-to-be-wife. So we delve into her background in this Brittaney Nealis wiki.
NBC Sports
Snowy forecast could cause Browns-Bills game to be moved
Let it snow, let it snow, let it ... oh no. The Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns are at Mother Nature’s mercy as the fate of their Week 11 contest hangs in the balance as a massive snowstorm makes its way toward upstate New York this week. Accuweather.com...
NFL announces Bills-Browns game moved to new city due to snowstorm
The Buffalo area is expected to be clobbered with snow this weekend, and the Bills are losing a home game as a result. With several feet of snow forecast to fall on Western New York from Thursday night through Sunday, the NFL has announced that the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns will be played at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.
NBC Sports
Phillies add speedy outfield prospect to 40-man roster
The Phillies on Tuesday added outfielder Johan Rojas to their 40-man roster. The move protects the team from losing him in next month's Rule 5 draft. Rojas, 22, split the 2022 season between High A Jersey Shore and Double A Reading. He hit .260 with eight doubles, five triples, four homers and 16 RBIs in 60 games at Reading.
NBC Sports
Several alternate locations under consideration for Browns-Bills
A massive blizzard remains in the forecast for Buffalo, and it could force Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills out of Orchard Park. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are under consideration for the Week 11 game, including Detroit. That would...
Comments / 0