Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

The Fearless Prediction is quite sad, knowing that college football season is almost over. We don’t plan to finish on a down note. Let’s get after it with the 11th game of the year for Tennessee as it hits the road to play South Carolina. Losses to Alabama,...
COLUMBIA, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule

Tennessee released its full 2023 baseball schedule Wednesday morning. The Vols play 56 regular season games including 38 from the friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tony Vitello opens his sixth season in Knoxville on Feb. 17 in Scottsdale, Arizona as part of a three-game neutral site event. The Vols’ opponents are not set for the event but the field included Arizona, Fresno State, Michigan and San Diego.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee commitments, targets in updated Top247 for 2024 class

A number of Tennessee's targets are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated Top247 for the 2024 class. After releasing its first ranking of the nation's top 247 players in the 2024 class in April and updating the rankings in August, 247Sports released another update Wednesday now that most high school players across the country have completed their regular seasons.
KNOXVILLE, TN
sportstalkatl.com

Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?

The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Hoping To Have Uros Plavsic Back For Trip To The Bahamas

Tennessee center Uros Plavsic didn’t dress out for the Vols Wednesday night against Florida Gulf Coast. Plavsic rolled his ankle in the first half of Tennessee’s loss at Colorado and the senior could be back on the court sooner than originally expected. “He turned his ankle,” Tennessee head...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Breezes Past Florida Gulf Coast

Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season defeating Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50, at Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night. Here’s three quick takeaways on Tennessee’s win over FGCU. Tennessee Gets To The Free Throw Line. Tennessee’s interior scoring is not one of its strengths and while Olivier...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Josh Heupel Discusses South Carolina on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. The Vols’ head coach discussed the challenges of preparing for LSU and Georgia, where South Carolina has improved from last year and much more. Here’s everything Heupel said ahead of the matchup...
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

One big thing the Tennessee Vols will need to watch for against South Carolina

The Tennessee Vols shouldn’t have many issues with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night in Columbia. South Carolina has lost two of its last three games, they have the No. 68 scoring offense and the No. 68 scoring defense in the nation, and Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer admitted this week that Florida’s tempo gave his team trouble last weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
wilsonpost.com

Moses leaves Nashville Superspeedway for Fiesta Bowl

GLADEVILLE – Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses on Tuesday announced he is leaving the position he has held for two years to become the Executive Director and CEO of the Fiesta Bowl. “I spent two years in Nashville having a fantastic experience,” Moses said. “I hit the ground running,...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Mr. Football showdown set for Friday at Oakland

Who will win the Class 6A Mr. Football Award for 2022? Head over to Ray Hughes Stadium on Friday night and get a look at a trio of prime-time candidates all in the same game. When Blackman (10-2) visits Oakland (11-1) in a huge TSSAA third-round matchup, three of the finalists for the coveted class 6A individual honor will be toeing the turf. Each has been more than solid thus far, but in a win-or-go-home environment, previous performances matter not.
OAKLAND, TN
WKRN

Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation plans

A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Oil tanker struck by bomb-carrying drone. An oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN

