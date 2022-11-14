Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. South Carolina
The Fearless Prediction is quite sad, knowing that college football season is almost over. We don’t plan to finish on a down note. Let’s get after it with the 11th game of the year for Tennessee as it hits the road to play South Carolina. Losses to Alabama,...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule
Tennessee released its full 2023 baseball schedule Wednesday morning. The Vols play 56 regular season games including 38 from the friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tony Vitello opens his sixth season in Knoxville on Feb. 17 in Scottsdale, Arizona as part of a three-game neutral site event. The Vols’ opponents are not set for the event but the field included Arizona, Fresno State, Michigan and San Diego.
Tennessee commitments, targets in updated Top247 for 2024 class
A number of Tennessee's targets are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated Top247 for the 2024 class. After releasing its first ranking of the nation's top 247 players in the 2024 class in April and updating the rankings in August, 247Sports released another update Wednesday now that most high school players across the country have completed their regular seasons.
sportstalkatl.com
Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?
The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
rockytopinsider.com
South Carolina Preview, Orange Helmets, & Early Basketball Questions? | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode in the middle of a loaded week across the world of Tennessee Athletics. With November being the busiest crossover month of the year, Tennessee has football and basketball in full swing. Join along as RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler take you through both.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Hoping To Have Uros Plavsic Back For Trip To The Bahamas
Tennessee center Uros Plavsic didn’t dress out for the Vols Wednesday night against Florida Gulf Coast. Plavsic rolled his ankle in the first half of Tennessee’s loss at Colorado and the senior could be back on the court sooner than originally expected. “He turned his ankle,” Tennessee head...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Breezes Past Florida Gulf Coast
Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season defeating Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50, at Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night. Here’s three quick takeaways on Tennessee’s win over FGCU. Tennessee Gets To The Free Throw Line. Tennessee’s interior scoring is not one of its strengths and while Olivier...
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Discusses South Carolina on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. The Vols’ head coach discussed the challenges of preparing for LSU and Georgia, where South Carolina has improved from last year and much more. Here’s everything Heupel said ahead of the matchup...
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender gives candid take on playing against Tennessee Vols’ up-tempo offense
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Zaach Pickens met with reporters on Tuesday and he was asked about playing against the Tennessee Vols‘ up-tempo offense. The Gamecocks and the Vols are set to play in Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday night. Pickens admitted that going against Tennessee’s tempo will...
atozsports.com
One big thing the Tennessee Vols will need to watch for against South Carolina
The Tennessee Vols shouldn’t have many issues with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night in Columbia. South Carolina has lost two of its last three games, they have the No. 68 scoring offense and the No. 68 scoring defense in the nation, and Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer admitted this week that Florida’s tempo gave his team trouble last weekend.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer delivers great quote about Hendon Hooker getting away from Virginia Tech
Shane Beamer always has his South Carolina Gamecocks at the forefront of his mind, because that’s his job. But Beamer attended and played at Virginia Tech under his father, Frank, so the Hokies are never far from Beamer’s mind, either. Combining those 2 worlds this week is Tennessee...
wilsonpost.com
Moses leaves Nashville Superspeedway for Fiesta Bowl
GLADEVILLE – Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses on Tuesday announced he is leaving the position he has held for two years to become the Executive Director and CEO of the Fiesta Bowl. “I spent two years in Nashville having a fantastic experience,” Moses said. “I hit the ground running,...
wgnsradio.com
Mr. Football showdown set for Friday at Oakland
Who will win the Class 6A Mr. Football Award for 2022? Head over to Ray Hughes Stadium on Friday night and get a look at a trio of prime-time candidates all in the same game. When Blackman (10-2) visits Oakland (11-1) in a huge TSSAA third-round matchup, three of the finalists for the coveted class 6A individual honor will be toeing the turf. Each has been more than solid thus far, but in a win-or-go-home environment, previous performances matter not.
WKRN
Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation plans
A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Oil tanker struck by bomb-carrying drone. An oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone...
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
wpln.org
Hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans can’t vote because of a felony conviction. They are challenging state law to have their voices heard.
The polls have only been open for about 15 minutes when Brandy Tomlinson pulls up to her precinct in Southeast Nashville. “I was up bright and early, ready to go this morning, so I was ecstatic,” Brandy says, as she hops out of her car. Her excitement is palpable...
