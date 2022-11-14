Read full article on original website
Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks
(CNN) - How much would you pay for a pair of secondhand shoes?Well, someone just spent more than $200,000 on a pair of old Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs -- setting a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.This weekend, the tech pioneer's brown suede Arizona sandals, which were expected to make $60,000, sold for an astonishing $218,750 when they went under the hammer at Julien's Auctions, accompanied by an NFT. Prior to the sale, the Californian auction house said the sandals, described as "well...
Steve Jobs' old Birkenstock sandals fetch over $218,000 at auction
nftevening.com
Steve Jobs’ Old Birkenstocks Sell For $200k…and Come With an NFT
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction
Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
This Rare 18-Carat Pink Diamond Just Sold for Nearly $29 Million at Auction
A single pink diamond is responsible for half of the $57.3 million achieved at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction. The Fortune Pink, which is the largest pear-shaped “fancy vivid” pink diamond ever to be sold at auction, hammered down for $28.8 million at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva on Tuesday. The bidding war lasted for around four minutes before a private collector from Asia claimed the gem by bettering the top bid by half a million. The Fortune Pink didn’t shine as brightly as expected, however. The supersized stone, which weighs nearly 19 carats, originally had a high estimate of $35...
papermag.com
Warhol Superstar Edie Sedgwick's Art Is Up for Auction
One of Andy Warhol's most iconic muses, actress and model Edie Sedgwick, is perhaps best known for her work with the influential artist, starring in many of his films such as Poor Little Rich Girl and Chelsea Girls. Dubbed an "it girl" of the era, Sedgwick would later go on to part ways with Warhol and The Factory within a year, pursuing an independent career in acting before tragically passing away at the age of 28 in 1971.
Smithonian
Lost Rubens Painting, Rediscovered After Two Centuries, Could Sell for $35 Million
Dressed in a gold and red gown, her gleaming bronze hair pulled back over one shoulder, young Salome, the stepdaughter of King Herod, gazes down at the severed head of John the Baptist, presented to her on a platter, his bloody body lying crumpled underfoot. This gory masterpiece by renowned...
architecturaldigest.com
Ryan Seacrest Finally Sells Contemporary Beverly Hills Estate for $51 Million
Television personality Ryan Seacrest has finally offloaded the Beverly Hills estate that he first listed for $85 million two years ago, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star tried dropping the price to $74.5 million last year with no takers. The property finally fetched $51 million–a deep discount from its initial listing price, but still a generous step up from the $36.5 million that Seacrest paid when he bought the property from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012. (AD toured the home in 2011 when it was under the ownership of DeGeneres.)
Joan Didion’s Sunglasses Sold for $27,000 at Auction
Guitar World Magazine
A Picasso painting depicting a guitar on a table has sold at auction for $37.1 million
The 1919 cubist piece – depicting an avant-garde acoustic – fetched the staggering sum in a Sotheby's auction on Monday. Guitar on a Table, a painting by legendary Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, has sold at auction for $37.1 million, after sitting for three decades at the New York Museum of Modern Art.
Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's art collection just fetched a record $1.5 billion at auction, and there's still more on the block — take a look at some of the best paintings
More than 150 pieces of art owned by late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen have gone up for auction. In the first of two days on the auction block, 60 pieces fetched over $1.5 billion, setting a record for the most valuable private collection sale of all time. The artworks come...
cottagesgardens.com
Actress Carol Burnett’s Longtime L.A. Pied-à-Terre Looks for $4.2M
Best known for her namesake comedy variety show, The Carol Burnett Show, as well as many films, actress Carol Burnett is a household name. Since stepping into the entertainment world over 60 years ago, the star has enjoyed a fruitful career, but perhaps you don’t know much about her home life. Moving into L.A.’s Wilshire high-rise 27 years ago, the decadent condo she has owned for 20 of those years just listed for $4.2 million.
A Castle-Like LA Manse Once Owned by the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Just Listed for $9.8 Million
From a futuristic Richard Neutra compound in La Crescenta to a tropic-themed Malibu cottage, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has racked up quite the real estate portfolio. Now, another one of his former California properties has hit the market and it’s chock full of Art Nouveau style and the musician’s personal flair. Nicknamed The Castle, the striking two-acre spread is nestled in the hills of the Los Feliz neighborhood. Originally designed in the ‘20s by Angelus Temple architect A.F. Leicht, the Los Angeles abode comprises four bedrooms, four bathrooms and roughly 5,600 square feet of living space. Michael Balzary (aka Flea) bought the...
BBC
Mondrian painting sells for record $51m at auction
This Mondrian Painting Just Sold for a Record $51 Million
Writer Joan Didion's possessions sell for eye-popping prices at auction
France 24
Warhol piece sells for $85 mn at New York auction
The 1963 piece of art was sold after two minutes and a brief duel between two bidders, for a total of $74 million, or $85.4 million with all related costs and fees. The last time a piece of art from Warhol's "Death and Disaster Series" was sold in 2013, it set a record for the artist at $105 million.
nftevening.com
FEWOCiOUS NFT Artwork ‘Growing Pains’ To Auction AT Christie’s
‘Year 6, Age 19 – Growing Pains’ by the famous NFT artist FEWOCiOUS will feature in a prestigious auction at Christie’s. The auction begins on November 18th at The Rockefeller Center. The Post-War and Contemporary Art sale includes art by some of the most influential artists of the 20/21st century.
crimereads.com
The Best Cars in the History of Fictional Detectives
When I started writing Welcome to The Game, I knew the car would be a lead character. I’m not claiming any of Wernher von Braun’s deductive powers here. After all, the novel’s protagonist is an ex-rally driver who sells niche performance cars in not just any old city, but the Motor City, and who unwittingly becomes involved in a heist, the successful execution of which requires a very specific driving ability.
