(CNN) - How much would you pay for a pair of secondhand shoes?Well, someone just spent more than $200,000 on a pair of old Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs -- setting a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.This weekend, the tech pioneer's brown suede Arizona sandals, which were expected to make $60,000, sold for an astonishing $218,750 when they went under the hammer at Julien's Auctions, accompanied by an NFT. Prior to the sale, the Californian auction house said the sandals, described as "well...

