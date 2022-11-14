Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Why I think the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the Black Friday earbuds you should go for
Full disclosure: I don't own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, nor do I favour Android devices over iOS ones, but this earbuds deal is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted, and worth of a place on anyone's wish list. The buds on offer in this particular Black...
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
TechRadar
Google Maps Live View will let you use AR to explore big cities like New York
A new Google Maps update will let you use augmented reality (AR) to explore key places in major cities. The feature is called Live View, and it was first hinted at back in September during Google's Search On 22 event. By tapping the new camera icon on the Maps search bar, a series of AR dots will appear on the screen, highlighting landmarks, stores, and even ATMs. All you have to do is aim your smartphone camera around your surrounding area. These dots will tell you how far away a business is and in which direction. And locations not in your immediate view will also be highlighted, according to the announcement (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
DuckDuckGo's new data protection for Android could stop the trackers cold
DuckDuckGo is expanding its App Tracking Protection tool by making it available to all Android users as part of a new update. The feature originally launched in late 2021 as a limited beta on DuckDuckGo’s mobile browser and its core function remains the same. When activated, App Tracking Protection...
TechRadar
Google's Pixel Fold might finally make us appreciate Samsung
Folks looking for Black Friday phone deals ask us what makes the best Samsung phones worth buying, it’s easy to show you. Look at the design innovation on the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4. Check out the infinite features on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s easy to appreciate Samsung phones, but Samsung also takes its share of criticism, especially when it comes to the way it’s software looks and functions.
TechRadar
AirPods Pro make surprisingly great cheap hearing aids, study says
It’s a feature many owners probably aren’t aware their AirPods are capable of, but a new medical study has found that Apple’s wireless earphones can work well as affordable hearing aid alternatives. The findings from the new report, published in the iScience journal, center around the “Live...
TechRadar
Get $500 off Samsung’s 65-inch QD-OLED TV with this Black Friday deal
Samsung surprised us in 2022 when it did a sharp turnaround on OLED, a technology it had previously ignored, and released its own unique take on OLED TVs. That very tech powers the company’s S95B series models, which sit on our list of the best 4K TVs, and are now seeing deep sales at Best Buy (opens in new tab) in this latest entry in the Black Friday TV deals cavalcade.
TechRadar
Goodbye freeloaders: Netflix enables remote logout
Netflix just made a small but significant change to how it manages account logins. Now you can remotely sign someone out with one click. Called "Managing Access and Devices," the new account-access control launches today (Nov. 15) and, as described in a Netflix blog post (opens in new tab), lives under your standard Account Settings. In it, you can see all the devices currently using or recently streaming through your account and log them out with one click.
TechRadar
Hunters season 2 gets a Prime Video release date – and a worrying cancellation
Amazon Studios has finally announced a release date for Hunters season 2 – and that it's cancelling the drama series after its next outing. Revealed in a first-look Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) (EW) article, the conspiracy drama's next season will launch on Prime Video on January 13, 2023. However, Hunters' second season will also be its last, with Amazon choosing not to renew it for a third outing.
TechRadar
11 best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8, iPads and more
Black Friday Apple deals are dropping early, and we recommend grabbing these bargains now. While retailers typically offer the juiciest discounts during Black Friday proper (November 25), Amazon has jumped the gun with record-low prices on some of this year's hottest Apple devices like the AirPods Pro 2, the Apple Watch 8, iPads, and more. We've combed through all the offers to bring you the 11 best early Black Friday Apple deals that are worth buying now.
TechRadar
Doogee S96 GT
The S96 GT is a rugged design for those that want a better platform and a lighter phone but are willing to trade battery life to get that. A more practical design than the S89 Pro, although it still has some of the same weaknesses. Two-minute review. If we can...
TechRadar
Is the Powkiddy handheld from TikTok legit?
If you’ve spent a lot of time on TikTok lately, you may have come across the Powkiddy handheld line over the last few months. The small form factor emulation machine has garnered much attention across social media for being pre-installed with noteworthy titles from many retro systems, but is the Powkiddy legit?
TechRadar
Massive adware campaign spoofs top brands to trick users
Cybersecurity researchers have recently discovered a huge website spoofing campaign that impersonates major brands to distribute malware or serve malicious ads to visitors. Researchers from Cyjax (opens in new tab) found a group called “Fangxiao”. This group operates more than 42,000 web domains impersonating companies such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Unilever, Emirates, and others.
TechRadar
Microsoft's latest updates breaking a vital business security tool
Microsoft’s latest cumulative updates that were released earlier this week for Windows 11 broke a vital business security feature. The fix has not yet been published, but Microsoft expects to have one ready in the coming weeks. As reported by BleepingComputer (opens in new tab), the Redmond software giant...
TechRadar
Nvidia’s own RTX 4090 graphics card has now apparently suffered a melting cable
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Founders Edition has become the latest Lovelace flagship model to fall victim to a melted adapter cable, at least as reported by a user on Reddit. Previously, we’d only seen reports of this happening to third-party RTX 4090 graphics cards, meaning those made by Nvidia’s partners, as opposed to the Founders Edition made by Nvidia itself, which had previously not had a documented incident of cable melt.
TechRadar
Oppo showcases mobile gaming with ray tracing on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – Qualcomm's new top-tier mobile chip, destined for the next wave of flagship Android smartphones – made its debut during the company's annual Snapdragon Summit on November 15, showcasing a host of impressive new technologies. While some head-turning AI and camera features punctuated...
TechRadar
Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday
Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Bitwarden vs LastPass
Password management apps (opens in new tab) are very useful in helping active internet users keep track of their passwords across multiple websites and applications and avoid being locked out of their accounts. There are many password managers (opens in new tab) available, and two popular examples are Bitwarden and...
TechRadar
GitHub doesn't want users to name and shame security flaws any more
GitHub is allowing developers to notify their peers of discovered vulnerabilities - quietly. The company says this will avoid the “name and shame” game and prevent exploitations that might result from public disclosure. In a blog post (opens in new tab) earlier this week, GitHub said given the...
TechRadar
Not feeling well? Maybe it's time to call on Amazon
Amazon continues its foray into the healthcare industry with a new telemedicine platform; the aptly named Amazon Clinic. The service arrives just four months after the tech giant announced it's going to buy healthcare firm One Medical for a whopping $3.9 billion. Through this partnership, Amazon Clinic (opens in new tab) will offer digital health services and direct access to company physicians for 23 “common health conditions” including allergies, hair loss, and migraines.
