Quay County, NM

Clovis resident among two killed in Quay County crash with train, NMSP says

By Samantha Jarpe
 3 days ago

QUAY COUNTY, N.M — Two people were killed in a Quay County, New Mexico train crash November 4, according to the New Mexico State Police. At least one of the men killed was a Clovis resident, according to NMSP.

NMSP said the crash occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Quay Road AD near the intersection of U.S. Highway 54.

According to NMSP, a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by Abraham Riquiac-Gonzalez, 30, was north on Quay Road when it crossed the train tracks and was struck by a westbound freight train.

Both Riquiac-Gonzalez and passenger Pedro Jimon, 38, of Clovis, were killed in the crash. The train engineers were not injured, according to NMSP.

