Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 20th and Pierce
Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 20th and Pierce on Thursday. Police say a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed around 11:15 a.m.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 20th and Pierce
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at 11:15 a.m. today, on Nov. 17 near 20th and Pierce. Police say the victim is a 49-year-old man who sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. If you have any...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate triple shooting near 35th and McKinley
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened near 35th and McKinley. Police say the victims were a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 34-year-old Milwaukee man. They were all taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police say...
CBS 58
MPD: Critically missing teen found safe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities say Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police issued a critical missing person report regarding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at around 3 p.m. Brooklyn D. Brown is described as a 14-year-old Black girl...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
CBS 58
Man's body discovered in building near 37th and Galena, investigation underway
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after Milwaukee police discovered a man's body in a vacant building near 37th and Galena Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Authorities searched the area while following up on a suspected death investigation around 10:35 a.m. They say the victim was fatally shot. Identification is pending at this time.
WISN
Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
CBS 58
Suspect sought in connection to shooting near 49th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Nov. 10. Authorities say the armed suspect got into an altercation and shot the victim around 3:35 a.m. near 49th and Lisbon before...
CBS 58
Shooting near 50th and Center leaves 33-year-old injured, police are investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Nov. 14, around 8:15 p.m. near 50th and Center. Police say a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee Police continue to look for an unknown suspect. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged
MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
CBS 58
Firearm explosion leaves 3 injured in Town of Eagle
EAGLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center, leaving three people injured. Police say the three were injured from shrapnel when the firearm exploded. Two suffered minor injuries. Police say a 36-year-old male was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and forearm.
CBS 58
Shooting leads to crash into Lincoln Creek, man seriously injured
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Tuesday, Nov. 15. It happened around 4:08 p.m. near Glendale and Hopkins. Officials say the victim, an unidentified man, was driving at the time of the shooting, and the incident caused the victim's...
Darrell Brooks returns to court Thursday on Milwaukee charges
Darrell Brooks will be in the Milwaukee County Courthouse Thursday for a final pre-trial hearing on several Milwaukee charges.
CBS 58
Closure for some, wounds remain open for others after sentencing in Waukesha parade attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After the convicted killer was sentenced for the Waukesha parade tragedy Wednesday, we spoke with some of the families that were impacted directly and indirectly. Some spoke of closure, but others said the healing process could take longer. As people quietly left the courthouse Wednesday...
CBS 58
Elderly woman found dead, man shot by police, officer injured in overnight incident
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Officials have released updated information regarding the circumstances that led to a Milwaukee police officer shooting a suspect. A report released on Monday, Nov. 14 details that upon responding to a welfare check at a residence on the 2300 block of N. Booth St., the responding officer noticed the deceased body of a 75-year-old Milwaukee woman. The cause of her death is still under investigation, but officials say there are "no visible signs of trauma."
WISN
Man, 68, dies in fire in Milwaukee townhouse
MILWAUKEE — A 68-year-old man was killed in a fire Tuesday night near North 61st and Stark streets in Milwaukee. The 911 call was made at about 7:04 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Will Kowalski. There was a report of a trapped person in the two-story townhouse. Firefighters found...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Man Dead In North Side Shooting
A Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting on the city’s north side Friday afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot near 14th and Burleigh around 12:50 p.m. Officials are seeking leads for the shooter.
Threat of mass shooting reported during Darrell Brooks sentencing, sheriff says
Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing was disrupted Tuesday after the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said someone threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse.
