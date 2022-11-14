MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Officials have released updated information regarding the circumstances that led to a Milwaukee police officer shooting a suspect. A report released on Monday, Nov. 14 details that upon responding to a welfare check at a residence on the 2300 block of N. Booth St., the responding officer noticed the deceased body of a 75-year-old Milwaukee woman. The cause of her death is still under investigation, but officials say there are "no visible signs of trauma."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO