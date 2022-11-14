The New York Post took another jab at Donald Trump on Wednesday, burying the launch of his 2024 White House bid on page 26 of the former president’s favorite tabloid. The Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper derisively referred to Trump as “Florida Man” on its cover, teasing the launch — which was held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night — at the bottom of the front page with the headline “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO