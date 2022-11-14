ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stolen sculpture in downtown, Incident at 14th and Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 16 and here is today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft

ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police ask for help identifying suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe may be connected to the disappearance of a SculptureWalk work of art. The Sioux Falls Police posted a video showing surveillance footage of a man walking past...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Guns stolen in Brookings storage unit burglary

Brookings police are investigating the burglary of a storage unit on 12th Street South. It’s believed to have occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning. A shotgun, a rifle and other items were stolen from the unit. Police do not believe this is connected to the other burglaries...
BROOKINGS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Man arrested in Brookings after burglary and standoff

Brookings police arrest a Sioux Falls man caught in the act of burglarizing a residence. Detective Adam Smith says it happened shortly after 7:00 pm on November 10 on the 700 block of 7th Avenue. Smith says they were alerted to a burglary in progress. Police arrived to find the...
BROOKINGS, SD
KEVN

Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man draws a 15-year suspended sentence for shooting at two men who stole a donation jar from his gun store. Adam Max was earlier convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. Max, an Army veteran, will also serve 10 years on probation and perform 500 hours of community service. He could have been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison for the shooting.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash

BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
BURBANK, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
HOWARD, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop

ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

kota kevn forecast

Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: 13 hours ago. The early evening...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported south of Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. According to the DPS report, a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 around 10:50 a.m. when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road, and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating robbery involving social media sale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening. Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City. They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun....
RAPID CITY, SD

