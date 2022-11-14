Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
Pursuit suspect holds man hostage in home, South Dakota police say
A man wanted for parole violations now faces a new list of charges for running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside.
Video of Sculpture Walk theft suspect released
Sioux Falls Police released video of a suspect in a sculpture stolen from the downtown Sculpture Walk.
KELOLAND TV
Stolen sculpture in downtown, Incident at 14th and Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 16 and here is today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police ask for help identifying suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe may be connected to the disappearance of a SculptureWalk work of art. The Sioux Falls Police posted a video showing surveillance footage of a man walking past...
brookingsradio.com
Guns stolen in Brookings storage unit burglary
Brookings police are investigating the burglary of a storage unit on 12th Street South. It’s believed to have occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning. A shotgun, a rifle and other items were stolen from the unit. Police do not believe this is connected to the other burglaries...
South Dakota woman charged with vehicular homicide for deadly July crash
A South Dakota woman has been charged for a crash that killed a woman.
brookingsradio.com
Man arrested in Brookings after burglary and standoff
Brookings police arrest a Sioux Falls man caught in the act of burglarizing a residence. Detective Adam Smith says it happened shortly after 7:00 pm on November 10 on the 700 block of 7th Avenue. Smith says they were alerted to a burglary in progress. Police arrived to find the...
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man draws a 15-year suspended sentence for shooting at two men who stole a donation jar from his gun store. Adam Max was earlier convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. Max, an Army veteran, will also serve 10 years on probation and perform 500 hours of community service. He could have been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison for the shooting.
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
KELOLAND TV
Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kotatv.com
kota kevn forecast
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: 13 hours ago. The early evening...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police take one person into custody after standoff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A police standoff has ended at the corner of 14th and Summit in Sioux Falls. Helicopter was seen circling the area, and officers on the scene told our reporter to stay at least a block away from where the incident is currently unfolding.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported south of Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. According to the DPS report, a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 around 10:50 a.m. when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road, and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is in grief after finding her cat bloodied and wounded after getting shot by a pellet gun in Rapid City. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating robbery involving social media sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening. Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City. They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun....
