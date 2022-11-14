ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Theatre raises over $250,000 at gala

 3 days ago

Funds raised by the Liberty Theatre at Saturday’s Liberty Gala, totaling $254,200, will benefit programming and building improvements for the downtown venue. Plans include a new roof as well as interior and exterior renovations.

The gala, headlined by singer-songwriter Israel Nebeker of the band Blind Pilot, was attended by more than 200. Hosted by David Reid, executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, the evening also included a champagne reception, live auction and raffle.

