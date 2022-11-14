Read full article on original website
Winter Outlook: The Weather Women Of The Cumberlands
Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Alcoa teacher and coach brings Spanish flare to Vols highlights. Updated: 4 hours ago. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager...
Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia
Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
Tennessee Skybridge Lighting Up In The Most Beautiful Way For Christmas
WHERE IS AMERICA'S LONGEST SUSPENDED WALKING BRIDGE?. Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park is where you will find the SkyBridge. The bridge is 680 feet in length and allows guests to walk across it all throughout the year. Here's the amazing description from Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park FB;. Located in the heart of downtown...
Winter Weather Outlook 2022: What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
Deer Season Opens Saturday in Tennessee - TWRA Reminds Hunters to Always Be Safe
Deer Season Opens Saturday, November 19, for gun hunting in Tennessee. The season traditionally opens the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Although it's gun hunting season, hunters may use muzzleloaders or archery equipment (crossbows or bows and arrows).
Veterans food pantry in Morristown
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee are teaming up to distribute food to veterans in East Tennessee. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Veterans food pantry in Morristown. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee...
Weather Wednesday: What is the polar vortex?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Weather Wednesday is about the arctic oscillation – more commonly known by its buzz words “polar vortex." It’s not as scary as it seems – it’s actually a good thing and it’s been around this whole time. Normally, the polar...
Tennessee AG files to withdraw vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led Tennessee to be one of 21 states filing to repeal the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
Checkers to open location in Cookeville
Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.
We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda
For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
Photos show snow at LeConte Lodge on Sunday morning
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Higher elevations of East Tennessee received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday morning. The LeConte Lodge, high atop Mt. LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, shared images of the snowfall. Lodge staff shared that they received almost 1-inch of snow. Temperates fell to a frosty 11 degrees overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Tri-State snowfall totals from Nov. 12's first accumulating snow of the season
Here is a list of the snow totals that we have received from Saturday's snowfall. We would love to get your reports as well!
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee
The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
Postal service scam text impacts several East Tennessee residents
Recently, the United States Postal Service received calls from East Tennessee residents concerned about fradulent text messages sent to their phones.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park
An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
