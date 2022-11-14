ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

Winter Outlook: The Weather Women Of The Cumberlands

Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Alcoa teacher and coach brings Spanish flare to Vols highlights. Updated: 4 hours ago. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Georgia Sun

Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia

Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
GEORGIA STATE
WATE

Veterans food pantry in Morristown

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee are teaming up to distribute food to veterans in East Tennessee. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Veterans food pantry in Morristown. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Weather Wednesday: What is the polar vortex?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Weather Wednesday is about the arctic oscillation – more commonly known by its buzz words “polar vortex." It’s not as scary as it seems – it’s actually a good thing and it’s been around this whole time. Normally, the polar...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Checkers to open location in Cookeville

Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.

We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Hill

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda

For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Photos show snow at LeConte Lodge on Sunday morning

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Higher elevations of East Tennessee received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday morning. The LeConte Lodge, high atop Mt. LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, shared images of the snowfall. Lodge staff shared that they received almost 1-inch of snow. Temperates fell to a frosty 11 degrees overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee

The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
BURNS, TN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

