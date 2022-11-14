Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Power to the princess: Study shows speedy way to reduce gender stereotypes
Children's animated movies often enforce gender stereotypes, but they also hold the power to quickly shift them, a University of Otago study has shown. Lead author Dr. Anita Azeem, of the Department of Psychological Medicine, says children are constantly exposed to a range of media which impacts how they perceive themselves and others.
Phys.org
Physics study shows that sheep flocks alternate their leader and achieve collective intelligence
The collective motion of animals in a group is a fascinating topic of research for many scientists. Understanding these collective behaviors can sometimes inspire the development of strategies for promoting positive social change, as well as technologies that emulate nature. Many studies describe flocking behavior as a self-organized process, with...
Phys.org
Racial bias in white children linked to beliefs about the causes of inequality, new study finds
White children who are exposed to larger racial inequalities in their daily lives and who see those inequalities as due to intrinsic differences between people are more likely to hold racial biases in their perceptions of Black children. By contrast, White children with the same levels of inequality exposure and who see external factors as forces driving inequality are less likely to show these same biases.
Phys.org
Research reveals plant roots change shape and branch out for water
Researchers have discovered how plant roots adapt their shape to maximize their uptake of water, pausing branching when they lose contact with water and only resuming once they reconnect with moisture, ensuring they can survive even in the driest conditions. Plant scientists from the University of Nottingham have discovered a...
Phys.org
Flight of birds can help provide predictions on turbulence, new study suggests
A new study led by Swansea University has shown how the flight of birds can offer a meteorological insight into fine scale environmental conditions. While all animals that fly need to respond to atmospheric turbulence, little is known about how this is accomplished, with traditional methods for measuring it in nature being logistically difficult and costly.
Phys.org
Study: Women may have an edge in entrepreneurial success
Differences in the way the sexes think may give women an advantage in starting businesses, a study led by a Kennesaw State University researcher suggests. A research team led by Birton Cowden, assistant professor of management in the Michael J. Coles College of Business and academic director for Kennesaw State's Robin and Doug Shore Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center, surveyed 990 entrepreneurs in three countries on how they make business decisions. Researchers found women in the survey were more flexible and resourceful in their decision-making, leading to more success.
Phys.org
A hard pillbug to swallow: First X-rays of frog feeding show how they consume prey
The phrase "to swallow one's tongue" has been around since at least the 1880s and has been repurposed in several languages to mean everything from falling silent to a general feeling of fear. While it's anatomically impossible for a human to swallow their tongue, a new study shows that cane toads (Rhinella marina) achieve this feat each time they eat.
Phys.org
Stress protection and drought recovery in cool-season turfgrass
Drought stress can interrupt the metabolic and physiological processes of plants, including nitrogen and amino acid metabolism. Researchers in the Department of Plant Biology at Rutgers University took a closer look at the role of amino acids and nitrogen on cool-season turfgrass regrowth or recovery from drought stress. The objectives...
"This Is A Family": People Are Revealing The Most Common Work Behaviors That Are Actually Toxic, And All Of These Need To Be Stopped ASAP
"For a while, I kind of accepted it. But then I finally realized: the phrase 'we are family' is just another way of gatekeeping."
