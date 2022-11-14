Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball extends Cal’s Pac-12 losing streak with 5-set victory
The Arizona Wildcats extended California’s losing streak in Pac-12 volleyball matches to 52 in a row, but it wasn’t easy. The Golden Bears fought back after being dominated in the first set but eventually dropped yet another match by a score of 3-2 (25-13, 24-26, 22-25, 25-14, 15-9). It was their fourth straight five-set loss.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona runs over Utah Tech in final tune-up before Maui
Arizona’s first three opponents may end up being the worst three it faces all season. But unlike some other Pac-12 schools, the Wildcats didn’t play down to that competition. Kerr Kriisa hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points and the Wildcats led by as much as...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Azuolas Tubelis said after Arizona’s win over Utah Tech
Arizona had little trouble with another opponent on Thursday night, cruising to a 104-77 win over Utah Tech in its final game before heading to the Maui Invitational. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Tommy Lloyd, point guard Kerr Kriisa and forward Azuolas Tubelis had to say afterward:
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans ready to go bowling
Our fans have spoken, and they think the Arizona Wildcats are going to be bowl-eligible for the first time in five years. Earlier this week SB Nation polled our readers on whether the UA (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) could win its last two games of the regular season, thus getting to the six needed to earn a bowl bid. The results were overwhelming:
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Utah Tech
Arizona’s first week of action was successful, with a pair of lopsided, high-scoring matchups against aggressive but overmatched opponents. Only one game is on the docket this week, with the 14th-ranked Wildcats hosting Utah Tech on Thursday night in their final warmup before heading to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona baseball releases 2023 schedule
Arizona’s 2022 season ended in Coral Gables, Fla., where it fell to eventual national champion Ole Miss in the NCAA regional final. Along the way the Wildcats played games in Nebraska and New Mexico as well as throughout the Pac-12 footprint. There will be far less road tripping for...
arizonawildcats.com
KJ Lewis Signs National Letter of Intent With Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd announced the signing of KJ Lewis to a national letter of intent on Wednesday. Lewis is a 6-4, 200 pound wing that plays for Duncanville High School near Dallas, but has ties to Tucson from his youth. He is ranked...
College football bowl predictions: Will Wildcats win out?
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Arizona Wildcats have their most wins since 2019. With a record of 4-6, and remaining matchups against Washington State and Arizona State, the door is still open for the Wildcats to make a bowl game by winning out. WSU, their next...
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s opening week
Arizona fans finally got to see the new-look women’s basketball team in games that count. Well, they got to see most of the Wildcats, anyway. What were the main themes from Arizona’s wins over Northern Arizona and Cal State Northridge?. Arizona can score. Head coach Adia Barnes hinted...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Utah Tech: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The Arizona Wildcats play their final warmup game before the Maui Invitational when they host the Utah Tech Trailblazers. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Utah Tech game time, details:. Date: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Time:...
ABC15 Arizona
Denver sandwich chain Quiznos plans major Arizona expansion
Denver-based quick-service sandwich chain Quiznos has signed a deal to swiftly grow the brand in Arizona.
smeharbinger.net
Ari(Shooting)Zona: The effect of the recent shooting at the University of Arizona on the East community
She’d just missed the swarm of police officers. College sophomore and East alum Libby Brouillette passed the John W. Harshbarger Building at the University of Arizona on her way to English less than 30 minutes before it was plastered in caution tape. “I remember walking out and the whole...
University of Arizona removed memorial for Professor Thomas Meixner
Students and staff have been dealing with the grief of losing Professor Thomas Meixner. One student shares how having the memorial removed was hard for him and others in the
fox10phoenix.com
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona
It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
travellemming.com
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
southernarizonaguide.com
Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review
On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
azpm.org
Prop. 308 supporters project win as vote count continues
Two "Vote Here" signs sit outside the Armory Park Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in downtown Tucson. Supporters of Proposition 308, which would allow in-state tuition for undocumented Arizona high school graduates, say they expect the measure to pass when all the votes are counted. Legal counsel for the...
KOLD-TV
Tucson company plays big role in Artemis 1 Launch
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -NASA’s Artemis 1 soared into space Wednesday morning, kicking off a near month-long journey around the moon and back. Thousands of people across the country, including companies in Tucson, worked to make this third attempt successful. Grant Anderson, the CEO of Paragon Space Development,...
KOLD-TV
Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews working to contain a wildfire on Redding Road in the Catalina Mountains on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to the Coronado National Forest, smoke was spotted at milepost 6 along Redding Road around 2 p.m. All eastbound traffic on the road has been closed...
