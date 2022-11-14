ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona volleyball extends Cal’s Pac-12 losing streak with 5-set victory

The Arizona Wildcats extended California’s losing streak in Pac-12 volleyball matches to 52 in a row, but it wasn’t easy. The Golden Bears fought back after being dominated in the first set but eventually dropped yet another match by a score of 3-2 (25-13, 24-26, 22-25, 25-14, 15-9). It was their fourth straight five-set loss.
Arizona runs over Utah Tech in final tune-up before Maui

Arizona’s first three opponents may end up being the worst three it faces all season. But unlike some other Pac-12 schools, the Wildcats didn’t play down to that competition. Kerr Kriisa hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points and the Wildcats led by as much as...
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans ready to go bowling

Our fans have spoken, and they think the Arizona Wildcats are going to be bowl-eligible for the first time in five years. Earlier this week SB Nation polled our readers on whether the UA (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) could win its last two games of the regular season, thus getting to the six needed to earn a bowl bid. The results were overwhelming:
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Utah Tech

Arizona’s first week of action was successful, with a pair of lopsided, high-scoring matchups against aggressive but overmatched opponents. Only one game is on the docket this week, with the 14th-ranked Wildcats hosting Utah Tech on Thursday night in their final warmup before heading to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational.
Arizona baseball releases 2023 schedule

Arizona’s 2022 season ended in Coral Gables, Fla., where it fell to eventual national champion Ole Miss in the NCAA regional final. Along the way the Wildcats played games in Nebraska and New Mexico as well as throughout the Pac-12 footprint. There will be far less road tripping for...
KJ Lewis Signs National Letter of Intent With Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd announced the signing of KJ Lewis to a national letter of intent on Wednesday. Lewis is a 6-4, 200 pound wing that plays for Duncanville High School near Dallas, but has ties to Tucson from his youth. He is ranked...
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s opening week

Arizona fans finally got to see the new-look women’s basketball team in games that count. Well, they got to see most of the Wildcats, anyway. What were the main themes from Arizona’s wins over Northern Arizona and Cal State Northridge?. Arizona can score. Head coach Adia Barnes hinted...
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona

It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)

I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review

On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
Prop. 308 supporters project win as vote count continues

Two "Vote Here" signs sit outside the Armory Park Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in downtown Tucson. Supporters of Proposition 308, which would allow in-state tuition for undocumented Arizona high school graduates, say they expect the measure to pass when all the votes are counted. Legal counsel for the...
Tucson company plays big role in Artemis 1 Launch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -NASA’s Artemis 1 soared into space Wednesday morning, kicking off a near month-long journey around the moon and back. Thousands of people across the country, including companies in Tucson, worked to make this third attempt successful. Grant Anderson, the CEO of Paragon Space Development,...
Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews working to contain a wildfire on Redding Road in the Catalina Mountains on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to the Coronado National Forest, smoke was spotted at milepost 6 along Redding Road around 2 p.m. All eastbound traffic on the road has been closed...
