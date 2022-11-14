Read full article on original website
Study of ray-finned fishes that survived mass extinction event overturns previous assumptions on species diversification
Ray-finned fish, now the most diverse group of backboned animals, were not as hard hit by a mass extinction event 360 million years ago as scientists previously thought. The extinction event that ended the Devonian period corresponds to a major change in the kinds of fishes populating ancient seas and lakes. Ray-finned fishes, the staple of the aquarium and dinner table, were uncommon before this major crisis, and their success had been linked to new opportunities in the aftermath of the extinction.
Study shows hundreds of thousands of tons of bacteria are being released by melting glaciers
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions across Europe, the U.K. and Canada has found that hundreds of thousands of tons of bacteria are currently being released annually into the environment by melting glaciers in the northern latitudes. In their paper published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, the group describes sampling glacial runoff from multiple sites in Europe, North America and Greenland.
Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected
Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...
Changing our diet would help absorb global food shocks, international study finds
A plant-based diet could improve the resilience of our food system. Moving to such a diet in the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (U.K.) alone could replace almost all the production losses from Russia and Ukraine. That's what an international team of researchers conclude in Nature Food. Leiden researcher and co-author Paul Behrens: "We are feeding animals crops that we could eat ourselves."
Research reveals plant roots change shape and branch out for water
Researchers have discovered how plant roots adapt their shape to maximize their uptake of water, pausing branching when they lose contact with water and only resuming once they reconnect with moisture, ensuring they can survive even in the driest conditions. Plant scientists from the University of Nottingham have discovered a...
The world's roots are getting shallower: Study provides the first estimate of global changes
Plant roots act as engineers for Earth's surface, breaking up bedrock, transporting water and nutrients, and stabilizing landscapes. They're so important that scientists have hypothesized that their evolution, beginning around 415 million years ago, altered landscapes and the course of Earth's history. Today the world's roots are getting shallower on...
New fossil was one of the largest marine turtles ever
A new species of ancient turtle discovered in Spain may have been one of the largest marine turtles to have ever lived, suggests a new paper published in Scientific Reports. With an estimated body length of up to 3.74 meters, it represents the largest marine turtle to have been found in Europe to date.
Tick-borne pathogens increasingly widespread in Central Canada
Tick-borne pathogens, known for causing illnesses such as Lyme disease, are on the rise in Central Canada—presenting new risks in areas where they were never previously detected. The findings from researchers at McGill University and the University of Ottawa demonstrate the need for more comprehensive testing and tracking to...
8 billion people: How different the world would look if Neanderthals had prevailed
In evolutionary terms, the human population has rocketed in seconds. The news that it has now reached 8 billion seems inexplicable when you think about our history. For 99% of the last million years of our existence, people rarely came across other humans. There were only around 10,000 Neanderthals living at any one time. Today, there are around 800,000 people in the same space that was occupied by one Neanderthal. What's more, since humans live in social groups, the next nearest Neanderthal group was probably well over 100km away. Finding a mate outside your own family was a challenge.
A win, win, win for dairy production in East Africa
Adopting high yield dairy cattle breeds and improving feed would allow Tanzania to increase milk production, while reducing planet warming greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and alleviating poverty, a new study reveals. Tanzania has the second largest dairy herd in East Africa with 28 million cows. However, its dairy sector is...
Effects of climate change such as flooding make existing disadvantages for Indigenous communities so much worse
Spring is here, and with it comes the threat of more floods. Australia is currently experiencing its third consecutive year of a La Niña weather cycle. This means we expect more rainfall than average over the spring and summer months. There is heightened risk of floods, tropical cyclones, prolonged heatwaves and grass fires in southern Australia. This has already led to flooding in parts of the country, and communities are now bracing for more bad weather.
Tiniest ever ancient seawater pockets revealed
Trapped for millennia, the tiniest liquid remnants of an ancient inland sea have now been revealed. The surprising discovery of seawater sealed in what is now North America for 390 million years opens up a new avenue for understanding how oceans change and adapt with the changing climate. The method may also be useful in understanding how hydrogen can be safely stored underground and transported for use as a carbon-free fuel source.
Don't abandon 1.5C warming limit, says Paris accord architect
The world is in danger of blasting past its goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, said climate champion Laurence Tubiana, slamming a "flagrant" lack of global leadership. France's former climate ambassador was one of the key architects behind the Paris Agreement, which says global warming should be slashed...
Why fixing methane leaks from the oil and gas industry can be a climate game-changer—one that pays for itself
What's the cheapest, quickest way to reduce climate change without roiling the economy? In the United States, it may be by reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. Methane is the main component of natural gas, and it can leak anywhere along the supply chain, from the wellhead...
Study: Methane emissions in Arctic diversify the diets of marine ecosystems living in productive shallow-marine areas
It is well established that deep-sea ecosystems living in natural cold seep sites around the world thrive in areas where their only food source is limited to the uptake of carbon through chemosynthesis. However, it wasn't until now that we discovered how these natural methane seep sites influenced the diet of Arctic ecosystems in shallow-marine areas, such as the Barents Sea.
Africa has vast gas reserves. Here's how to stop them from adding to climate change
The question of whether Africa should be allowed to exploit its gas reserves, estimated at more than 17.56 trillion cubic meters (620 trillion cubic feet) in 2021, has been much discussed at the latest UN climate change summit, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Former U.S. vice president Al Gore used...
Local newspapers are vital for disadvantaged communities, but they're struggling too
As residents in the small Victorian city of Portland voiced concerns about the loss of vital healthcare services in their area, the local newspaper—The Portland Observer—was there to cover the story. It produced a series of reports highlighting the impact on residents (including a baby being born in a carpark), eventually attracting broader media attention and putting pressure on politicians to act.
Climate crisis and anthropic pressure are destabilizing the Pantanal
The Pantanal represents 1.8% of Brazil's total area, occupying 150,000 square kilometers in Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul states. With a mixture of floodable and non-floodable savannas, meadows, pastures and forests, the macro-region contains the world's largest floodplain. Together with the Chaco region, which lies further south, the Pantanal is a complex of wetlands with ample biodiversity that provides cultural and ecosystem services to Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay.
EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a late-night European Union proposal aimed at resolving a stubborn impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing this year's U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal.
Drought in China could devastate global supply chains, energy transition efforts, experts warn
Following a record-breaking drought over the summer, China is on the brink of a water catastrophe that could have devastating consequences for global food security, energy markets and supply chains, according to a report from Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. The world is not prepared for the potential...
