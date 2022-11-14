Read full article on original website
Loon Preservation Committee to host annual Holiday Open House
MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee will host its annual Holiday Open House at The Loon Center in Moultonborough on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free event, and there will be fun for the whole family, including horse-drawn hay rides, balloon animals, crafts for the kids, and a visit from Santa.
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops. In fact, you could go as far as to...
Roland W. Moore, 88
ASHLAND — Roland Ward “Mort” Moore, 88, died at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith on November 15, 2022, following a period of failing health. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, on June 5, 1934, the son of Henry and Flora (Ward) Moore. Mort spent his early years in Newton before relocating to Ashland, New Hampshire, in 1948. He attended the Ashland Schools, graduating from Ashland High School class of 1953. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts, at Scott and Williams in Laconia, at IPC, and at Freudenberg as a machinist.
Vincent A. Sopinsky, 33
LACONIA — Vincent Andrew Sopinsky "Vince," 33, of Laconia, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center with his Mom, Dad, and Brother by his side. He was born October 15, 1989, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Tracey Sopinsky Sr. and Stacy Ware. The family moved to Gilford in 2000. He has been a resident of Gilford, Pembroke, Concord and most recently Laconia. He graduated from Laconia High School in 2007.
Elaine C. Carrier, 85
LACONIA — Elaine C. Carrier, 85, of County Drive, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Belknap County Nursing Home. Elaine was born on August 29, 1937, in Laconia, to the late Ralph and Blanche (Campbell) Osgood.
William J. Harris, 82
MEREDITH — William Joseph Harris, age 82, of Meredith, passed away peacefully with his immediate family by his side on November 14, 2022, following a long battle with Primary Lateral Sclerosis. Born on October 1, 1940, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Bill spent his early years in Orange, Massachusetts. He attended...
Street life, storage bins and one landlady’s resolve to pilot privately-funded ‘pod community’
MANCHESTER, NH – It was three years ago this week that a sprawling homeless encampment of tents was swept from the Hillsborough County Courthouse lawn. Three years later and little has changed. In some ways, things are even more complicated. New Hampshire is in the midst of a housing...
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting to Bring the 2022 Christmas Cheer
It's here, the 2022 Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting!. Holiday parades and tree lightings are the unofficial kickoff to the holidays in whatever town you're in. Let me be the first to tell you that going to these parades matters. Whether you think your child will remember...
Settlers Green turns 35: Outlet village adding new concepts
CONWAY — If you were at Settlers Green on Saturday, you were bound to notice the groups of (mainly women) shoppers thronging the stores. That’s because it’s the popular “Bring a Friend” weekend — with deals, discounts and dining promotions — that has transformed the once slow month of November into one one of the busiest in the Mount Washington Valley.
North Shore Holiday Light Show Returns to Haverhill’s Crescent Farm Through the End of December
The North Shore Holiday Light Show returns to Crescent Farm for its third season starting Friday and remains until the end of December. The display, operated by the business, Bold Media of Hauppauge, New York, opens Friday, Nov. 18, and continues every weekend until Saturday, Dec. 31. Tours are also available weekdays during the week of Christmas and the week after. Hours usually range from 5-9 p.m. but vary depending on the day.
George Faris
George "Buddy" Faris passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Eva, with whom he is joyfully reunited. He is survived by his large and loving family: DeAnna and Steve Hampton of Thaxton, Virginia, Gina Faris McKitrick of Roanoke, Virginia, Erik and Leslie Faris of Georgetown, Kentucky, Seth and Rachel Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Micah Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Caleb Faris and Marcela Payan of Boynton Beach, Florida, Kimberly and David Cote of Hubert, North Carolina, Bethany and David Elliott of Laconia, New Hampshire. Mom and Dad also "adopted" Katrina Thayer and children Owen and Aubrey, who were very special to him.
Homelessness forums defined by good data, limited public attendance
LACONIA — The city wrapped up a series of community forums to gather data, educate and discuss the issue of homelessness last week. According to Laconia police Det. Eric Adams, there are between 300-400 people without housing in the city. This number, however, may be much higher, as it...
The Jolliest Seacoast Holiday Parades! And when to catch them rolling on by in 2022!
The seacoast communities are all ready to celebrate the winter holidays! Several towns are kicking off the season with a Santa parade and other wonderful festive activities for families and children of all ages. Check out what’s going on in your local area!. New Hampshire. Sunday, November, 27, 2022;...
Hearty Sandwiches on the Go? The Takeout Station Opens in Exeter, New Hampshire
This place looks absolutely awesome! The Takeout Station has only been open in Exeter, New Hampshire, for a week, but every time they post a photo of one of their sandwiches, it cues my belly to begin a symphony of grumbles. I took a peek at their menu, and they...
Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery
The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
Pre-Revolutionary War farm on NH’s historic places list
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. The Captain Smith Emerson Farm in Lee, circa 1765, is part of the register. Emerson served in the New Hampshire militia...
Shoppers in New Hampshire looking for gifts early
CONCORD, N.H. — It's only mid-November, but some people in New Hampshire are doing holiday shopping earlier, and some businesses say the Black Friday rush is becoming less popular. At Gibson's Bookstore in Concord on Monday, shoppers were browsing the bookshelves for holiday gifts. "My husband and I have...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 65 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
John R. Sherkanowski, 86
BELMONT — John Richard Sherkanowski, 86, of Belmont, passed away peacefully at his home with loved ones by his side on Friday, November 11, 2022. John was born in East Boston on January 31, 1936, to Anthony and Francis (Koiro) Sherkanowski.
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The H.L. Turner Group Inc., Concord, was a subconsultant on the Breakwater North Harbor project in Lynn, Mass., providing flood mitigation and floodproofing recommendations, design details, and technical and product/material specs for the site and two buildings to meet FEMA and Mass Building Code flood requirements. Metro Walls, a Manchester-based...
