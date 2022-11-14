ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Loon Preservation Committee to host annual Holiday Open House

MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee will host its annual Holiday Open House at The Loon Center in Moultonborough on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free event, and there will be fun for the whole family, including horse-drawn hay rides, balloon animals, crafts for the kids, and a visit from Santa.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Roland W. Moore, 88

ASHLAND — Roland Ward “Mort” Moore, 88, died at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith on November 15, 2022, following a period of failing health. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, on June 5, 1934, the son of Henry and Flora (Ward) Moore. Mort spent his early years in Newton before relocating to Ashland, New Hampshire, in 1948. He attended the Ashland Schools, graduating from Ashland High School class of 1953. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts, at Scott and Williams in Laconia, at IPC, and at Freudenberg as a machinist.
ASHLAND, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Vincent A. Sopinsky, 33

LACONIA — Vincent Andrew Sopinsky "Vince," 33, of Laconia, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center with his Mom, Dad, and Brother by his side. He was born October 15, 1989, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Tracey Sopinsky Sr. and Stacy Ware. The family moved to Gilford in 2000. He has been a resident of Gilford, Pembroke, Concord and most recently Laconia. He graduated from Laconia High School in 2007.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Elaine C. Carrier, 85

LACONIA — Elaine C. Carrier, 85, of County Drive, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Belknap County Nursing Home. Elaine was born on August 29, 1937, in Laconia, to the late Ralph and Blanche (Campbell) Osgood.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

William J. Harris, 82

MEREDITH — William Joseph Harris, age 82, of Meredith, passed away peacefully with his immediate family by his side on November 14, 2022, following a long battle with Primary Lateral Sclerosis. Born on October 1, 1940, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Bill spent his early years in Orange, Massachusetts. He attended...
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Settlers Green turns 35: Outlet village adding new concepts

CONWAY — If you were at Settlers Green on Saturday, you were bound to notice the groups of (mainly women) shoppers thronging the stores. That’s because it’s the popular “Bring a Friend” weekend — with deals, discounts and dining promotions — that has transformed the once slow month of November into one one of the busiest in the Mount Washington Valley.
CONWAY, NH
WHAV

North Shore Holiday Light Show Returns to Haverhill’s Crescent Farm Through the End of December

The North Shore Holiday Light Show returns to Crescent Farm for its third season starting Friday and remains until the end of December. The display, operated by the business, Bold Media of Hauppauge, New York, opens Friday, Nov. 18, and continues every weekend until Saturday, Dec. 31. Tours are also available weekdays during the week of Christmas and the week after. Hours usually range from 5-9 p.m. but vary depending on the day.
HAVERHILL, MA
laconiadailysun.com

George Faris

George "Buddy" Faris passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Eva, with whom he is joyfully reunited. He is survived by his large and loving family: DeAnna and Steve Hampton of Thaxton, Virginia, Gina Faris McKitrick of Roanoke, Virginia, Erik and Leslie Faris of Georgetown, Kentucky, Seth and Rachel Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Micah Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Caleb Faris and Marcela Payan of Boynton Beach, Florida, Kimberly and David Cote of Hubert, North Carolina, Bethany and David Elliott of Laconia, New Hampshire. Mom and Dad also "adopted" Katrina Thayer and children Owen and Aubrey, who were very special to him.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Homelessness forums defined by good data, limited public attendance

LACONIA — The city wrapped up a series of community forums to gather data, educate and discuss the issue of homelessness last week. According to Laconia police Det. Eric Adams, there are between 300-400 people without housing in the city. This number, however, may be much higher, as it...
LACONIA, NH
94.9 HOM

Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery

The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
ROCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Shoppers in New Hampshire looking for gifts early

CONCORD, N.H. — It's only mid-November, but some people in New Hampshire are doing holiday shopping earlier, and some businesses say the Black Friday rush is becoming less popular. At Gibson's Bookstore in Concord on Monday, shoppers were browsing the bookshelves for holiday gifts. "My husband and I have...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 65 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

John R. Sherkanowski, 86

BELMONT — John Richard Sherkanowski, 86, of Belmont, passed away peacefully at his home with loved ones by his side on Friday, November 11, 2022. John was born in East Boston on January 31, 1936, to Anthony and Francis (Koiro) Sherkanowski.
BELMONT, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

The H.L. Turner Group Inc., Concord, was a subconsultant on the Breakwater North Harbor project in Lynn, Mass., providing flood mitigation and floodproofing recommendations, design details, and technical and product/material specs for the site and two buildings to meet FEMA and Mass Building Code flood requirements. Metro Walls, a Manchester-based...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy