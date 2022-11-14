Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Former Stanton High School prinicipal sentenced to pretrial diversion
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Stanton High School Principal Justin Matthew Turney was sentenced to Pretrial Diversion earlier this month. Turney was indicted for indecency with a child in July 2021. This month he was sentenced to pretrial diversion. This means that Turney...
KCBD
New Mexico woman killed in collision southwest of Andrews
ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Lovington, New Mexico has died after a crash that happened 16 miles southwest of Andrews on Monday evening, Nov. 14 around 5 p.m. DPS tells us the collision happened at SH 115 and FM 181. They say 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, in a 2019...
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Andrews County
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Andrews County Monday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:13 p.m., 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, of Lovington, New Mexico, was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound on FM 181.
Man accused of dropping 1-year-old on his face amid argument
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday evening after neighbors called 911 and said he allegedly dropped a baby amid a disagreement with the child’s mother. Michael Lefebvre, 30, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on November 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: LPD offering $5K reward for info in man’s death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police offering $5,000 reward for info in man’s death. Police are asking for information about the death of a man found in his home Friday near 54th and the Interstate. Investigators believe foul play was involved. Hobbs woman killed in hit-and-run crash.
MPD investigating possible fraud, asking investors to come forward
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Financial Crimes Unit of the Midland Police Department said it is investigating possible fraud involving Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon doing business as Magnum Oil & Gas or Magnum Exploration. Anyone who has recently invested money with Thompson, Logsdon, or a representative of Magnum Oil & Gas/Magnum Exploration for undervalued oil and […]
3 men indicted for Midland murder
MIDLAND, Texas — Three men have been indicted for murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Midland on March 13, 2021. Arturo Reyes, Corey Milby and Efrain Olguin were involved in a drive-by shooting that left 53-year-old Gerardo Ramirez dead, according to court records. An arrest affidavit for...
Victim in deadly hit-and-run Andrews Co crash identified
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed last week in a hit and run crash in Andrews County has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as 87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez, of Hobbs, New Mexico. Gonzalez died at the scene. According to a DPS crash report, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on […]
Victims in deadly Midland crash identified
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The driver, 25-year-old Ricardo Leyva, Jr., of Midland, died at the scene. MPD said the only passenger, 18-year-old Daniel Leyva, also of Midland, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The crash […]
Attorney running for DA's office calls out handling of Midland Christian, Trinity cases
MIDLAND, Texas — In a three-page statement released by Glenn Harwood, a Midland attorney running for Midland District Attorney, he calls out the handling of the Midland Christian and Trinity School cases. Harwood claims that law enforcement and the District Attorney's Office "missed the mark" by applying the mandatory...
Man shatters glass door to steal cigarettes, beer, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after setting off an alarm at a local gas station. Dakita Melton, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Building. According to an affidavit, around 5:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a DK store on E […]
Two Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into West Texas Library
MIDLAND, TX – Two young adults were killed on Sunday morning after they crashed into a structure at the Midland County Public Library. According to the Midland Police Department, on Nov. 13 at around 3 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the Midland Public Library on the 200 block of W. Front St. for the report of a major crash. When they arrived, the officers discovered a Ford Taurus that had crashed into a concrete structure in the library's parking lot. The driver, Ricardo Leyva, Jr., 25, of Midland, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in the…
I-20 traffic being diverted East of Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to a City of Midland spokesperson. ------------------------------------------------------------- An accident is causing traffic to be diverted off the westbound lanes of Interstate 20. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Officers with the Midland Police Department are working the accident...
[WATCH]: Woman Rebukes Man Harassing Her at Crunch Fitness in Odessa, TX
One woman from Odessa, Texas had finally had enough, as you'll see in the video below. It had been going on for awhile. But finally, one young Texas woman from Odessa found the courage to rebuke a man who'd been harassing her during her workouts at her Crunch Fitness location.
Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon. Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
Newswest9.com
Midland Christian parents ask city council to look into Midland Police Department
"The Midland Christian family is a group of wonderful people who really just want truth. We're not looking to cover anything up, we're not looking to hide anything."
Midland County Approves Site For Huge New Jail Complex
With the inmate population on the rise in Midland County Commissioners have picked a new location for the new jail complex. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, The location of the new jail complex will be east of town near County Road 1140 and County Road 110. That location is east...
KTEN.com
Large earthquake shakes West Texas
MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
Locals remember the loved ones fentanyl stole from them
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two local mothers and an uncle recently sat down with ABC Big 2 News to talk about the loved ones they lost to fentanyl overdoses. They were willing to have those conversations because they hope sharing their experiences will encourage local parents and guardians to talk to their kids about the […]
cbs7.com
The Midland community expressed their concerns after the indictments of educators
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Concerned citizens went to the Midland City Council meeting today to speak their minds about the recent indictments of former and current employees from Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland. Supporters for both Midland Christian and Trinity school, came out to the meeting to share...
Comments / 0