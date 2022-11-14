ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, TX

cbs7.com

Former Stanton High School prinicipal sentenced to pretrial diversion

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Stanton High School Principal Justin Matthew Turney was sentenced to Pretrial Diversion earlier this month. Turney was indicted for indecency with a child in July 2021. This month he was sentenced to pretrial diversion. This means that Turney...
STANTON, TX
KCBD

New Mexico woman killed in collision southwest of Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Lovington, New Mexico has died after a crash that happened 16 miles southwest of Andrews on Monday evening, Nov. 14 around 5 p.m. DPS tells us the collision happened at SH 115 and FM 181. They say 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, in a 2019...
ANDREWS, TX
NewsWest 9

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Andrews County

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Andrews County Monday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:13 p.m., 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, of Lovington, New Mexico, was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound on FM 181.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dropping 1-year-old on his face amid argument

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday evening after neighbors called 911 and said he allegedly dropped a baby amid a disagreement with the child’s mother. Michael Lefebvre, 30, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Resisting Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on November 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating possible fraud, asking investors to come forward

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Financial Crimes Unit of the Midland Police Department said it is investigating possible fraud involving Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon doing business as Magnum Oil & Gas or Magnum Exploration. Anyone who has recently invested money with Thompson, Logsdon, or a representative of Magnum Oil & Gas/Magnum Exploration for undervalued oil and […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

3 men indicted for Midland murder

MIDLAND, Texas — Three men have been indicted for murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Midland on March 13, 2021. Arturo Reyes, Corey Milby and Efrain Olguin were involved in a drive-by shooting that left 53-year-old Gerardo Ramirez dead, according to court records. An arrest affidavit for...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victim in deadly hit-and-run Andrews Co crash identified

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed last week in a hit and run crash in Andrews County has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as 87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez, of Hobbs, New Mexico. Gonzalez died at the scene.  According to a DPS crash report, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victims in deadly Midland crash identified

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The driver, 25-year-old Ricardo Leyva, Jr., of Midland, died at the scene. MPD said the only passenger, 18-year-old Daniel Leyva, also of Midland, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.  The crash […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man shatters glass door to steal cigarettes, beer, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after setting off an alarm at a local gas station. Dakita Melton, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Building.  According to an affidavit, around 5:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a DK store on E […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into West Texas Library

MIDLAND, TX – Two young adults were killed on Sunday morning after they crashed into a structure at the Midland County Public Library. According to the Midland Police Department, on Nov. 13 at around 3 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the Midland Public Library on the 200 block of W. Front St. for the report of a major crash. When they arrived, the officers discovered a Ford Taurus that had crashed into a concrete structure in the library's parking lot. The driver, Ricardo Leyva, Jr., 25, of Midland, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in the…
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

I-20 traffic being diverted East of Loop 250

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to a City of Midland spokesperson. ------------------------------------------------------------- An accident is causing traffic to be diverted off the westbound lanes of Interstate 20. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Officers with the Midland Police Department are working the accident...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon.  Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
ODESSA, TX
KTEN.com

Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Locals remember the loved ones fentanyl stole from them

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two local mothers and an uncle recently sat down with ABC Big 2 News to talk about the loved ones they lost to fentanyl overdoses. They were willing to have those conversations because they hope sharing their experiences will encourage local parents and guardians to talk to their kids about the […]
ODESSA, TX

