MIDLAND, TX – Two young adults were killed on Sunday morning after they crashed into a structure at the Midland County Public Library. According to the Midland Police Department, on Nov. 13 at around 3 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the Midland Public Library on the 200 block of W. Front St. for the report of a major crash. When they arrived, the officers discovered a Ford Taurus that had crashed into a concrete structure in the library's parking lot. The driver, Ricardo Leyva, Jr., 25, of Midland, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in the…

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO