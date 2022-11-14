Week 11 Odds: Panthers at Ravens

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

After a mini "bye week" the Panthers are ready to turn the page to this week's opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. With a win, Carolina can move to within a game of first place in the NFC South where a loss could give them sole possession of the No. 3 overall pick (if the season ended this Sunday).

It's been a strange season in Carolina with the coaching change, the rotating door at quarterback, and all of the injuries. That's no different this week as Baker Mayfield will be reinserted into the starting lineup as PJ Walker nurses a high ankle sprain. Mayfield started the first five games for the Panthers this season but only managed to win one game.

After alternating wins and losses through the first six weeks of the season, the Baltimore Ravens have seemed to have found their groove riding a three-game winning streak into this matchup.

According to SI Sportsbook , the Ravens are 10.5-point favorites with the total currently set at 43.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 4-13 ATS in their last 17 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Carolina's last nine games.

Carolina is 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs Baltimore.

Carolina is 0-8 SU in its last eight road games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Carolina's last six games vs AFC North opponents.

BALTIMORE RAVENS TRENDS

The Ravens are 4-1 SU over their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Baltimore's last six games.

The totals has gone UNDER in four of Baltimore's last five home games.

Baltimore is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against NFC opponents.

The Ravens are 4-4-1 ATS this season.

