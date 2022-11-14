Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of lightRoger MarshPawleys Island, SC
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Related
sportstalksc.com
Chadwell: “We’re 100% behind their decision not to play the game” (AUDIO) #CCU
Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell says trying to prepare for this week’s game against Virginia was extremely difficult in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting on the UVA campus that claimed the lives of three current football players. “Were we locked in during practice? No, we...
No. 23 Chants turn excitement into support for grieving UVA
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — What looked like a week of opportunity for No. 23 Coastal Carolina quickly became one of grief and unconditional support for the Virginia football team the Chants were supposed to play on Saturday. That game was called off Wednesday as Virginia continued grieving their three football players killed last Sunday night by a former member of the Cavaliers. “We play a great game,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said Wednesday. “But it is a game.” Chadwell has known Virginia coach Tony Elliott for years and told him earlier this week Coastal Carolina was 100 % behind any decision by the Cavaliers.
Coastal Carolina football game against Virginia canceled
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina’s football game Saturday against Virginia has been canceled, according to the university. The Virginia athletics department made the decision after three football players were killed in a shooting Sunday night. “As much as we love gameday and the spirit it brings, there is a time when the sanctity of […]
Augusta Free Press
Update: Decision ‘soon’ on status of the scheduled Virginia-Coastal Carolina game
This is hardly the most important news to come out today with UVA Football, but in terms of the game scheduled for Saturday with Coastal Carolina, the status is still undecided. “We’ll make a decision soon,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said at a Tuesday press conference. It seems...
wpde.com
Coastal Carolina game against UVA canceled following deadly shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina game against the University of Virginia Saturday has been canceled following the deadly shooting Sunday night. The incident resulted in five people being injured including the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Virginia decision to play Coastal Carolina TBD as campus tries to heal
The University of Virginia has not yet decided whether to play Saturday’s nonconference home football game against Coastal Carolina in
WMBF
College basketball fans head to Grand Strand this week for Myrtle Beach Invitational
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Invitational returns to Coastal Carolina University, bringing NCAA Division I basketball to the Grand Strand. This is the fourth year of the college basketball tournament in the Myrtle Beach area. The tournament made its way to the Grand Strand in 2017...
Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
wpde.com
13-year-old Lumberton football player helps teacher who falls after gunshots rang out
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Bobby Holloman, 13, is being called a hero by many in his community after he helped his teacher who had fallen to the ground when shots rang out during a football game Wednesday at the Lumberton Sr. High School football stadium. Holloman plays for the...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
Woman shot at junior high school football game in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot outside the stadium of a junior high school football game at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lumberton in eastern North Carolina, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. The 41-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital. Witnesses at Lumberton Senior...
wpde.com
Official hopes Florence Memorial Stadium will be used soon after 2 years of no activity
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — There's been no activity at the Florence Memorial Stadium in the past two years since Florence One Schools built stadiums for each of its three high schools. The stadium was built in 1949 and has managed and owned by the Stadium Commission. Gerald Holley is...
WJLA
Students killed in UVA shooting ID'ed as D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — Three University of Virginia football players are dead and two other students were wounded Sunday night following an on-campus shooting, according to university police. The suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into police custody Monday morning after a manhunt overnight. During a...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
Franklin News Post
UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody
This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
Hough HS graduate shot in his sleep during UVA attack, prosecutors allege
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in the shooting Sunday night was shot in his sleep, prosecutors said Wednesday. Devin Chandler, a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, was shot while he was sleeping on a bus that was returning from a field trip, according to NBC News.
Former Woodland High School athlete killed during University of Virginia shooting
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – One of three University of Virginia football players shot and killed Sunday night was a former athlete at Woodland High School. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver for UVA football, played for Woodland High School in Dorchester County. Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a […]
NBC 29 News
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle General District Court says it is working to get the paperwork from Henrico County in order to arraign Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in Albemarle County. Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, as well as using a handgun in the commission of a felony....
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
Comments / 0