Conway, SC

The Associated Press

No. 23 Chants turn excitement into support for grieving UVA

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — What looked like a week of opportunity for No. 23 Coastal Carolina quickly became one of grief and unconditional support for the Virginia football team the Chants were supposed to play on Saturday. That game was called off Wednesday as Virginia continued grieving their three football players killed last Sunday night by a former member of the Cavaliers. “We play a great game,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said Wednesday. “But it is a game.” Chadwell has known Virginia coach Tony Elliott for years and told him earlier this week Coastal Carolina was 100 % behind any decision by the Cavaliers.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina football game against Virginia canceled

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina’s football game Saturday against Virginia has been canceled, according to the university. The Virginia athletics department made the decision after three football players were killed in a shooting Sunday night. “As much as we love gameday and the spirit it brings, there is a time when the sanctity of […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Coastal Carolina game against UVA canceled following deadly shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina game against the University of Virginia Saturday has been canceled following the deadly shooting Sunday night. The incident resulted in five people being injured including the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WBTW News13

Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody

This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

