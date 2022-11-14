ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Truth
3d ago

Actually, no one cares who Texas Republicans prefer. Besides, whether it’s DeSantis or Trump in 2024, neither one of them will win, because Trump ruined that during his reign of terror.

5
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott: ‘You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe’

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer to increase Operation Lone Star efforts. He also sent a letter to President Joe Biden highlighting the record-breaking level of illegal immigration at America’s southern border. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas Gov. Abbott invokes invasion clause to deal with border crisis

SAN ANTONIO - Governor Greg Abbott also kicking up dust today with this tweet. He said he has invoked the invasion clauses of the United States and Texas constitutions to protect the state against the invasion of migrants coming across our southern border. This is something that more than 30...
TEXAS STATE
Mae A.

Governor Greg Abbott Rules Out Exceptions for Rape or Incest in Anti-Abortion Law

Pro-abortion activists protesting Texas' strict abortion laws.Photo by Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash. Texas Governor Greg Abbott dashed hopes that he might revisit the state’s near-total ban against abortions to allow the procedure in cases of rape and incest, despite overwhelming support for the exceptions, according to an interview with the State of Texas news show which aired Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Gov. Greg Abbott expands Texas' migrant busing plan to Philadelphia

"Gov. Greg Abbott expands Texas’ migrant busing plan to Philadelphia" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia has...
TEXAS STATE
klif.com

Governor Abbott Takes more Action to Secure Southern Border

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – A week after being re-elected, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing further action to help secure the state’s southern border. On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the departure of the first group of migrants bused to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from Texas. In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago, sanctuary city Philadelphia will now be a drop-off location for the State of Texas’ busing strategy as part of the Governor’s response to what he calls “President Biden’s open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.”
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott says, "integrity in the election process is essential"

Integrity in the election process is essential. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It's only a few days after the Texas midterms, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called an investigation into the problems that occurred in Harris County. Voters in the county "were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems and more."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Governor calls for investigation into Harris County's elections

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation of Harris County elections. Abbott, who won last week's election, reported there were voters in Harris County that were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts and staffing problems. "I'm calling on the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

