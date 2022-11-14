Read full article on original website
Truth
3d ago
Actually, no one cares who Texas Republicans prefer. Besides, whether it’s DeSantis or Trump in 2024, neither one of them will win, because Trump ruined that during his reign of terror.
Reply(4)
5
KSAT 12
Governor Abbott ‘can’t declare an invasion on Twitter,’ says political scientist
Although there has been a record number of illegal border crossings for weeks now, Governor Greg Abbott posted Wednesday on Twitter that Texas faced “an invasion by Mexican drug cartels and mass illegal immigration.”. However, Juan Sepulveda, J.D., the Calgaard Distinguished Professor of Practice in Political Science at Trinity...
Governor Abbott: ‘You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe’
AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer to increase Operation Lone Star efforts. He also sent a letter to President Joe Biden highlighting the record-breaking level of illegal immigration at America’s southern border. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the...
KWTX
O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Kari Lake backs Abbott's use of invasion clause in Texas, says "Feds have abanoned the states"
"This is just one group of illegals caught breaking into Texas. Governor Abbot has issued a Declaration of Invasion. He’s right to do so. The Feds have abandoned the States — we must save ourselves." Kari Lake.
Abbott tells Biden, "you must reinstate the policies you eliminated to protect against invasion"
Yesterday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made national headlines when he invoked the invasion clauses of the U.S and Texas Constitutions to protect Texas against what he claimed was an invasion.
CBS Austin
Texas Gov. Abbott invokes invasion clause to deal with border crisis
SAN ANTONIO - Governor Greg Abbott also kicking up dust today with this tweet. He said he has invoked the invasion clauses of the United States and Texas constitutions to protect the state against the invasion of migrants coming across our southern border. This is something that more than 30...
KWTX
Texas governor invokes Invasion Clause in U.S. and Texas constitutions in response to migrant crisis
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott, recently re-elected to his third term in office, on Tuesday announced he had invoked the Invasion Clause in the U.S. and Texas constitutions in order to authorize the state to take “unprecedented measures” to defend itself “against an invasion.”
Do you agree with Abbott invoking the invasion clause to secure the border?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star has already cost over $4 billion of Texan taxpayer's money, and this amount could increase following Abbott's announcements today. Just days after winning a third term as Texas Governor, Abbott launched an increased strategy to improve border security.
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 Election
After the elections are over as Governor Greg Abbott won against his main challenger Beto O’Rourke, Abbott now wants to clean up a big issue in the election. In Houston, there were multiple issues as voters arrived to vote. Some waited hours as machines were down and not working described in detail here.
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of election in largest Texas county
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Harris County’s elections, citing "widespread problems."
Governor Greg Abbott Rules Out Exceptions for Rape or Incest in Anti-Abortion Law
Pro-abortion activists protesting Texas' strict abortion laws.Photo by Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash. Texas Governor Greg Abbott dashed hopes that he might revisit the state’s near-total ban against abortions to allow the procedure in cases of rape and incest, despite overwhelming support for the exceptions, according to an interview with the State of Texas news show which aired Sunday.
CBS Austin
Border Patrol agents not considered first responders in tax code; widows fight for change
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A technicality in the Texas Tax Code is preventing families of fallen Border Patrol agents from receiving a tax exemption given to families of first responders who died in the line of duty. According to Texas Tax Code Section 11.134, a surviving spouse of...
CBS Austin
Gov. Greg Abbott expands Texas' migrant busing plan to Philadelphia
"Gov. Greg Abbott expands Texas’ migrant busing plan to Philadelphia" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia has...
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
Here are the counties where Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke got the most support
AUSTIN, Texas — Less than half of the registered voters in Texas actually cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Just abut 45.9%, or roughly 8.1 million, voted. That's out of more than 17.6 million Texans who are registered to vote, meaning roughly 9.6 million eligible Texans didn't cast ballots.
klif.com
Governor Abbott Takes more Action to Secure Southern Border
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – A week after being re-elected, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing further action to help secure the state’s southern border. On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the departure of the first group of migrants bused to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from Texas. In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago, sanctuary city Philadelphia will now be a drop-off location for the State of Texas’ busing strategy as part of the Governor’s response to what he calls “President Biden’s open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.”
Abbott says, "integrity in the election process is essential"
Integrity in the election process is essential. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It's only a few days after the Texas midterms, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called an investigation into the problems that occurred in Harris County. Voters in the county "were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems and more."
CBS Austin
Texas Governor calls for investigation into Harris County's elections
AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation of Harris County elections. Abbott, who won last week's election, reported there were voters in Harris County that were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts and staffing problems. "I'm calling on the...
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County elections after 'widespread problems'
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday called for an investigation into the “widespread problems with Harris County's elections Tuesday.”. His office said in a release that voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
