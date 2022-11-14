NC's Nov. 8 turnout below 2018 vote

Despite expert predictions that voters would break turnout records in the 2022 General Election, North Carolinians cast fewer ballots Nov. 8 than in 2018.

According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, roughly 53% — 3,755,778 — of eligible voters went to the polls during the 2018 General Election. This year, that percentage was about 51%, or 3,745,547 North Carolina voters.

The dip in turnout comes two years after an election in which North Carolinians cast the most ballots cast since at least 1972. Roughly 75% of eligible voters — more than 5.5 million — voted in the 2020 general election. That’s a larger percentage than general elections from 1972 to 2016, when voter turnout ranged between 58% and 68%.

The reason for the drop in voter turnout in the Tar Heel state will be difficult to identify until the state releases demographic voter data.

which will reveal trends in voter age, race, ethnicity and affiliation. The data will be released within a few weeks, according to the state.