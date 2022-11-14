Read full article on original website
Joyce Ivey, age 58, of LaFollette
Joyce Ivey, age 58, of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her son: Jimmy Andrew Ivey, Granddaughter: Alexis Marie Ivey, Father: Charles Ball, Brothers: Herman, Thurman and Sherman Ball. Survivors. Husband: Jimmy Ivey. Daughter: Mandy...
Fred H. Williams, age 79 of LaFollette
Mr. Fred H. Williams, age 79 of LaFollette passed away, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was a Member of Shield of Faith Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending Church, and spending time with Family. Preceded in death by Wives, Juanita Williams, Pauline Daugherty Wilson, and Edith Williams, Son, Randy Williams, Great-Grandson, Alex Bullman, and 3 Infant Great-Grandchildren, Parents, Hubert and Rosa Farmer Williams, and Brother, Carl Williams.
November 16, 2022
WLAF features 1976 on Saturday night at 7:00 with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to November 20, 1976, Saturday night at 7pm and Sunday night at 8pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers.
LMU President Dr. Clayton Hess speaks at Rotary
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Lincoln Memorial University President Dr. Clayton Hess guest spoke at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon on Tuesday. Hess came to LMU as a freshman in 1977 from Virginia. He worked his way through college and after graduation, went to work for the university. “When I graduated on a Saturday, I had to be at work on Monday, ” Hess said.
Swearing in of newly elected La Follette leaders is next month
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The swearing in for the new La Follette Mayor and Council is scheduled for Thurs., Dec. 1 at noon. HERE is a related story to the November 2022 election. The event to officially begin the new terms for the just elected mayor and council members...
Owls host Eagles in Battle of Birds on King Court tonight
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Owls host the Jacksboro Eagles in basketball tonight on King Court. The action begins with the JV boys game at 5pm followed by the varsity contests; girls at 6pm and boys at 7pm. Back in the 1960s, legendary WLAF play-by-play announcer Paul...
Investigation into fatal SUV wreck continues
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- One person is dead as an investigation continues into a wreck that occurred in Campbell County east of La Follette. Gracie Lay, 19, Pioneer, was a passenger in a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder just before midnight Tuesday when it left Fincastle Road. The Nissan, driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield, La Follette, was negotiating a curve when it left the road and drove through a fence, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a tree on the passenger’s side, the report said.
Baker free on bond after 17th arrest- DUI and leaving scene of accident
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A La Follette man is free on bond this morning after being arrested for DUI (driving under the influence) and leaving the scene of an accident. Tuesday morning around 8am is when La Follette Police located Jonathan Taylor Baker near the former West La Follette School after allegedly leaving the scene of a wreck. Baker’s Jeep was said to have veered off West Beech Street and hit a support pole for an awning that leads from the now La Follette Community Center’s Gym to the sidewalk.
Gun hunting season for deer opens Sat. across the state
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Tennessee’s 2022-23 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, Nov. 19. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloaders or archery equipment. “Deer hunting season is one of our...
It’s a morning of wrecks; six so far.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There was a crash and dash on West Beech Street just after 7:30 this morning. The driver of the Jeep was soon located and taken into custody by officers with the La Follette Police Department. The Jeep took out one of the supports that holds up the long awning leading from the street to the Edison Brown Gym at the La Follette Community Center.
It’s beginning to look, and feel, a lot like Christmas
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – During Wednesday’s cold, damp and breezy day, LUB crews put up the lighted Christmas ornaments on utility poles up and down the four lane. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/17/2022-6AM-PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRANDON SHOWN)
One person dead, another recovering from Tuesday night wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Fincastle Road, just off Stiner Highway between Big O’s and Mama’s Kitchen, is where one person died from injuries sustained in a one vehicle wreck, according to an official. The call came in to Central Dispatch just before midnight Tuesday. Another person...
