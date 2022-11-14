ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where is Moscow, Idaho? North Idaho college town in national news with 4 student deaths

By Shaun Goodwin
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
Four University of Idaho students were found dead inside a house Sunday in Moscow, prompting the city’s police to investigate the deaths as homicides.

The police department is yet to release a cause of death but they are being investigated as homicides. Here are the identities of the four deceased: Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. (Note: Some of the identifying details were not consistent between the police and university news releases. This reflects the university’s spelling and hometowns.)

What to know about the city of Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, (pronounced “mos-co,” not “mos-cow” like the Russian capital), is situated along the Idaho-Washington border in the Idaho Panhandle, about 30 miles north of Lewiston and 85 miles south of Coeur d’Alene. Moscow has a population of approximately 25,850, according to the U.S. Census Bureau , and is home to the University of Idaho, which boasts an enrollment of 11,507 students.

The city is also just a 9-mile drive from Pullman, Washington, which is home to the larger Washington State University.

The University of Idaho was founded in 1889 and is a land-grant institution, which means it receives benefits under the Morrill Acts of 1862, 1890 and 1994, according to the Association of Public Land-Grant Universities . U of I’s sports teams are known as The Vandals and the university is home to Idaho’s only law school .

KRMG

Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Autopsies performed on four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said Thursday. The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of...
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
The Associated Press

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
TODAY.com

Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out

Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
Idaho Statesman

