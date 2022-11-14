Where is Moscow, Idaho? North Idaho college town in national news with 4 student deaths

Four University of Idaho students were found dead inside a house Sunday in Moscow, prompting the city’s police to investigate the deaths as homicides.

The police department is yet to release a cause of death but they are being investigated as homicides. Here are the identities of the four deceased: Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. (Note: Some of the identifying details were not consistent between the police and university news releases. This reflects the university’s spelling and hometowns.)

What to know about the city of Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, (pronounced “mos-co,” not “mos-cow” like the Russian capital), is situated along the Idaho-Washington border in the Idaho Panhandle, about 30 miles north of Lewiston and 85 miles south of Coeur d’Alene. Moscow has a population of approximately 25,850, according to the U.S. Census Bureau , and is home to the University of Idaho, which boasts an enrollment of 11,507 students.

The city is also just a 9-mile drive from Pullman, Washington, which is home to the larger Washington State University.

The University of Idaho was founded in 1889 and is a land-grant institution, which means it receives benefits under the Morrill Acts of 1862, 1890 and 1994, according to the Association of Public Land-Grant Universities . U of I’s sports teams are known as The Vandals and the university is home to Idaho’s only law school .