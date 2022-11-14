Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jennifer “Gaye” Peterson, age 62, of Jacksboro
Jennifer “Gaye” Peterson, age 62, of Jacksboro passed away peacefully on Thursday November 17th surrounded by her children. She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church and employed at PCM in Oak Ridge and previously served as office manager at Cross-Smith Funeral Home for several years. Preceded in death by Father Paul Peterson.
Claudette (Powell) Love, age 77 of Jacksboro
Claudette (Powell) Love, age 77 of Jacksboro, departed this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the LaFollette Health and Rehab Center. She was born March 24, 1945 to the late Maynard and Bonnie (Isley) Powell. Claudette was a member of Macendonia Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, and watching UT sports.
Matthew McCracken, age 52, of Jacksboro
Matthew McCracken, age 52, of Jacksboro passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Preceded in death by grandparents: Wayne McCracken and Earl and Anne Conatser. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Darlene Gregor Smith, age 60, of Clinton
Darlene Gregor Smith, age 60, of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was of Baptist faith and attended Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved going to the beach to hunt shark teeth and seashells, loved arts and crafts, Tennessee Football, New England Patriots and loved her dog Cocoa and grandkids. Preceded in death by parents Junior and Betty Sue Smith, sister: Pamela York, grandparents: Rosie and Clarence Smith, special uncle: David Kesterson.
Amanda James is Eagle Tire Pros “Teacher of the Week”
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Lake City
Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on May 17, 1947 in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Albert Henderson Nelson and Minnie D. Lindsay Nelson. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed making Mexican corn bread, loved reading Stephen King novels, loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and neighbor children. Mary loved birds and listening to the rain. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Goodman, her son, William Leslie Goodman, sisters: Margaret Hatmaker, Beatrice Harmon, and Eleanor Hawkins, and brothers: Marshall, JD, and Jerry Nelson.
Owls host Eagles in Battle of Birds on King Court tonight
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Owls host the Jacksboro Eagles in basketball tonight on King Court. The action begins with the JV boys game at 5pm followed by the varsity contests; girls at 6pm and boys at 7pm. Back in the 1960s, legendary WLAF play-by-play announcer Paul...
LMU President Dr. Clayton Hess speaks at Rotary
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Lincoln Memorial University President Dr. Clayton Hess guest spoke at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon on Tuesday. Hess came to LMU as a freshman in 1977 from Virginia. He worked his way through college and after graduation, went to work for the university. “When I graduated on a Saturday, I had to be at work on Monday, ” Hess said.
Print your Cougar Basketball Roster here from WLAF
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Fourteen young men will wear the Orange-n-Blue this basketball season for Campbell County. Half of the roster is comprised of seniors. The Cougars open their season on Tue., Nov. 15, at 7:30pm at home against Claiborne. Watch the game live right here over the WLAF – Doyle’s Tire Shop Sports Network by clicking on the Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player.
Basketball tonight, Campbell hosts Claiborne. Watch live over WLAF.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The new basketball season begins Tuesday night on Brown Court for the Campbell Cougars as the Claiborne Bulldogs visit. 32 Lacey Pemberton 5-10 So. 33 Saylor Hutcheson 5-8 So. 41 Emma Brandenburg 5-10 Jr. Projected starters for the Cougars are:. F 5 David Adkins 6-3...
Atkins dies following injuries sustained in bicycle accident
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – An elderly Campbell County man has passed after sustaining injuries from a bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 4 in the Fincastle community. An official with the Regional Forensic Center at Knoxville confirmed that Bobby L. Atkins, 83, had been at their facility and was deceased.
Caryville swears in aldermen, sets dates for Christmas events
TOP PHOTO: (Left to right) Beth Lawson, Vickie Heatherly and Josh Monday. All three were sworn in to serve as Caryville Aldermen at Monday’s meeting. The trio ran unopposed in last week’s election with Monday being the only newcomer among incumbents. CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Three aldermen were...
Investigation into fatal SUV wreck continues
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- One person is dead as an investigation continues into a wreck that occurred in Campbell County east of La Follette. Gracie Lay, 19, Pioneer, was a passenger in a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder just before midnight Tuesday when it left Fincastle Road. The Nissan, driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield, La Follette, was negotiating a curve when it left the road and drove through a fence, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a tree on the passenger’s side, the report said.
Names released in Tuesday wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- One person is dead as an investigation continues into a wreck that occurred in Campbell County. Gracie Lay, 19, Pioneer, was a passenger in a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder just before midnight Tuesday when it left the road. The Nissan, driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield, LaFollette, was negotiating a curve when it left the road and drove through a fence, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a tree on the passenger’s side, the report said.
Commission continues to face sanitation department issues
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Commission had a light agenda on Monday evening with sanitation issues still taking center stage. Watch the full meeting HERE on demand from WLAF. At a sanitation committee meeting it was learned the county’s trucks are still not operable, and the money...
Children’s Center hosts open house for newly elected officials
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Children’s Center held an open house yesterday evening. According to center representatives, the intent behind the event was to educate newly elected county officials to the services and programs offered by the children’s center in the community. Children’s Center CEO...
Two Campbell County job fairs scheduled for Nov. 29
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two job fairs are scheduled in Campbell County on Tues., Nov. 29. The first is hosted by Gold Creek Foods and the other is a manufacturing job fair. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/15/2022-6AM)
Industrial Development Board scores Gold Creek Foods PILOT application
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Industrial Board met last night at the LUB offices with one item on the agenda, the scoring of Gold Creek Foods application for the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program. The application was scored in five areas, job creation, wages, capital...
