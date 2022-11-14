State Board of Education to talk ways to reduce load of teaching standards at Wednesday meeting in Casper

Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Funding, staffing shortages beleaguer youth psychiatric facilities
TORRINGTON — St. Joseph’s Children’s Home looks like a typical school. A manicured lawn leads to the orange brick building where children take K-12 courses in math, social studies and science. Inside, a library filled with books sits down the hall from a gym. On a Tuesday in November, a din rises from the lunchroom as elementary students eat.
Food Bank of Wyoming spending over $121K per month to source food, triple pre-pandemic costs
CASPER, Wyo. — The Food Bank of Wyoming said in a press release Wednesday that it has recently been spending over $121,000 per month to source food to help people in the state facing food insecurity, “triple the amount the organization was spending pre-COVID.”. “Soaring inflation is driving...
2023 ‘Wyoming Wildlife’ calendar featuring contest-winning photos released
CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 “Wyoming Wildlife” magazine calendar has been released, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Monday. The calendar features photographs captured by Wyoming residents and visitors selected from submissions to the 2022 “Wyoming Wildlife” calendar contest, Game and Fish said. “The...
Wyoming agricultural producers can now apply for conservation funds
CASPER, Wyo. — The state of Wyoming, through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will receive an additional $16 million to support the voluntary conservation of private, working lands and migratory big game populations. The USDA–Wyoming Big Game Conservation Partnership was established to provide producers with the...
Wyoming State Hospital staffing issues play into delay of 2019 Riverton double homicide suspect evaluation
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Lander, Wyo. — Brandon Monroe, the fourth party involved in the January 4th, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez, will most likely be admitted to the Wyoming State Hospital mid January, and possibly as late as April.
Wyoming Game and Fish asking hunters to complete surveys, offering list of prizes
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to complete surveys after they finish their season. “The survey gathers harvest information and feedback on the 2022 hunting season,” Game and Fish said in a release Monday. “It takes only a few minutes to complete and contributes valuable data for monitoring the state’s wildlife populations, setting future quotas, season dates and other regulations.”
AMBER Alert issued Thursday for black pickup truck with Wyoming plates
CASPER, Wyo. — An AMBER Alert, activated in the most serious child abduction cases, has been issued Thursday afternoon in Wyoming. The alert says to be on the lookout for a black four-door 2014 pickup bearing plates 1-36929. The truck has a lift kit and Star Wars stick figures in the back.
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
