State Board of Education to talk ways to reduce load of teaching standards at Wednesday meeting in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to complete surveys after they finish their season. “The survey gathers harvest information and feedback on the 2022 hunting season,” Game and Fish said in a release Monday. “It takes only a few minutes to complete and contributes valuable data for monitoring the state’s wildlife populations, setting future quotas, season dates and other regulations.”

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO