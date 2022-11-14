Read full article on original website
WLUC
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results. As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR. It says Delta and Marquette...
WLUC
Hunting outlook: How successful was day one of firearm deer season?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The opening day of firearm deer season has come to a close. According to Michigan DNR statistics: Across the Upper Peninsula, 1,054 deer were harvested and of those deer, 945 were bucks. The top 3 counties for deer harvesting were Menominee, Delta and Marquette. This is...
WLUC
Snowmobile trail to remain closed in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Creek Road in Waucedah Township will remain closed to all motorized traffic as work continues to replace a bridge over Black Creek. The bridge replacement project will keep an off-road vehicle and snowmobile trail segment in Dickinson County closed until Christmas Eve. The work...
WLUC
Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident
CORNELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on individuals involved in an incident that occurred on 11/15/2022 between 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Boney Falls H Road near Forest 29.5 LN in Cornell. We have reached out to the Delta County...
WLUC
Michigan State Police stays vigilant for potential rise in fentanyl cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new illegal drug is on law enforcement’s radar in Upper Michigan. As we told you in August, counties like Marquette and Delta are seeing a slight decrease in drug-related cases. Meanwhile, Dickinson, Baraga and Houghton counties have seen an increase. Law enforcement and county prosecutors’ main concerns across the UP have been meth coming in from out-of-state.
WLUC
Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today. Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m. Marquette County will also host an event...
WLUC
Section of US-41 reopens after crash in Delta County
MASONVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash closed a section of US-41 in Delta County Monday afternoon, but the MSP says the highway has reopened. As of 4:30 p.m., the Michigan State Police says US-41 near S.15 Rd in Masonville Twp. of Delta County is open again after a two-car crash with minor injuries.
WLUC
Pictured Rocks rangers receive awards for heroic lakeshore rescue efforts
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two park rangers from Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore received a Department of Interior Valor Award during a September ceremony in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the National Park Service, Chief Ranger Joe Hughes and Ranger Matthew Nemeth were honored for their actions during rescue operations for two Lake Superior kayakers caught in gale-force winds while paddling within the national lakeshore in Sept. of 2021.
WLUC
Thomas Theatre Group offers free movie pass for successful deer hunters
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Thomas Theatre Group is offering a special promotion for deer hunters this season. Anyone who brings photo proof of a 2022 deer kill to any of the three locations across the U.P. will be given a free movie pass. A printout of the hunter and the deer will go on a board in the lobby.
WLUC
Areas of snow today within this snowy stretch
Light snow continues this morning in the central counties. It clears out by midday. Then, moderate to heavy lake effect snow ramps up in Menominee county where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect as around 3-6″ of snow is expected there. A trough within the jetstream will bring several disturbances through the region. This will keep snow chances around each day through Sunday! Watch out for slippery roads at times.
WLUC
Four UP hospitals receive safety grades
NOVI, Mich. (WLUC) - The Leapfrog Group has announced its hospital safety grades for the fall. Four Upper Peninsula hospitals received evaluations during this process. UPHS-Portage was given an A for the ninth consecutive time, UPHS-Marquette received a B, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson received its second straight A, and MyMichigan Medical Center Sault received a C.
WLUC
Groveland Mine Solar project in development in Dickinson County
RANDVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sitting at the corner of Felch, Norway, and Sagola Townships, the former Groveland Mine site has sat vacant for 42 years. It was operated from the early 1950s until 1981 under the ownership of the Hanna Mining Company. “This was the place to work in Dickinson...
WLUC
Escanaba City Commission approves stipend for interim city manager
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Commission has approved a $29,400 stipend for Interim City Manager Jim McNeil. The stipend is being added to McNeil’s current salary for working as both Escanaba city assessor and interim city manager. McNeil is filling in for Outgoing City Manager Patrick Jordan. Jordan’s final day as Escanaba city manager is Nov. 27.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Iron Mountain’s Cavalieri Named Chief Engineer For Mackinac Bridge
It’s a changing of the guard at the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA): Assistant Bridge Engineer Cole Cavalieri will assume the role of chief bridge engineer, as current Chief Engineer Julie Neph retires after 30 years at the Authority. Neph, who has been with the MBA for most of her...
UPMATTERS
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday due to an alleged threat
GWINN, Mich. (RRN) – According to WJMN Local 3’s media partners at the Radio Results Network, Gwinn Area Community Schools are closed Tuesday, November 15 as Forsyth Township Police Department investigates an alleged threat. Local 3 News has reached out to Forsyth Township Police Department for more details...
thebaycities.com
A Mysterious Disease leaves a Marinette County man hospitalized and searching for answers
A Wausaukee man has tested positive for Powassan Virus and is the first case in Marinette County. Al Dennis became ill August 11th with symptom of a fever, altered mental state, headache, chills, chest pain, and nausea. Dennis had removed a tick weeks before his symptoms started, and after 70 days in the hospital not knowing if he was going to live, laboratory tests showed he had antibodies for Powassan (po-wa-sun) Virus. Dennis says, “apparently it was from the deer tick.”
wnmufm.org
Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked
DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
WLUC
Veterans recall time in the military at Bay College’s ‘Veterans Speak’
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College students are connecting with the community. Students in the school’s Civics Corps hosted an event focused on veterans. Seven veterans shared their experiences in the military and what made them want to join. “I grew up in a time where I was not...
WLUC
Bay’s Trudeau named MCCAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Alaina Trudeau (SO, Gladstone, MI) has been named the MCCAA Northern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of November 7-13. Alaina had a career-high 25 points on Friday evening to lead the Norse to a 79-50 victory over Mesabi Range Community and Technical College. She was 10 of 16 from the field, including five of eight from three-point. She also had seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
