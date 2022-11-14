ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WLUC

DNR shares early firearm deer season results

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results. As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR. It says Delta and Marquette...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Hunting outlook: How successful was day one of firearm deer season?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The opening day of firearm deer season has come to a close. According to Michigan DNR statistics: Across the Upper Peninsula, 1,054 deer were harvested and of those deer, 945 were bucks. The top 3 counties for deer harvesting were Menominee, Delta and Marquette. This is...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Snowmobile trail to remain closed in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Creek Road in Waucedah Township will remain closed to all motorized traffic as work continues to replace a bridge over Black Creek. The bridge replacement project will keep an off-road vehicle and snowmobile trail segment in Dickinson County closed until Christmas Eve. The work...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan State Police stays vigilant for potential rise in fentanyl cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new illegal drug is on law enforcement’s radar in Upper Michigan. As we told you in August, counties like Marquette and Delta are seeing a slight decrease in drug-related cases. Meanwhile, Dickinson, Baraga and Houghton counties have seen an increase. Law enforcement and county prosecutors’ main concerns across the UP have been meth coming in from out-of-state.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today. Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m. Marquette County will also host an event...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Section of US-41 reopens after crash in Delta County

MASONVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash closed a section of US-41 in Delta County Monday afternoon, but the MSP says the highway has reopened. As of 4:30 p.m., the Michigan State Police says US-41 near S.15 Rd in Masonville Twp. of Delta County is open again after a two-car crash with minor injuries.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Pictured Rocks rangers receive awards for heroic lakeshore rescue efforts

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two park rangers from Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore received a Department of Interior Valor Award during a September ceremony in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the National Park Service, Chief Ranger Joe Hughes and Ranger Matthew Nemeth were honored for their actions during rescue operations for two Lake Superior kayakers caught in gale-force winds while paddling within the national lakeshore in Sept. of 2021.
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Thomas Theatre Group offers free movie pass for successful deer hunters

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Thomas Theatre Group is offering a special promotion for deer hunters this season. Anyone who brings photo proof of a 2022 deer kill to any of the three locations across the U.P. will be given a free movie pass. A printout of the hunter and the deer will go on a board in the lobby.
QUINNESEC, MI
WLUC

Areas of snow today within this snowy stretch

Light snow continues this morning in the central counties. It clears out by midday. Then, moderate to heavy lake effect snow ramps up in Menominee county where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect as around 3-6″ of snow is expected there. A trough within the jetstream will bring several disturbances through the region. This will keep snow chances around each day through Sunday! Watch out for slippery roads at times.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Four UP hospitals receive safety grades

NOVI, Mich. (WLUC) - The Leapfrog Group has announced its hospital safety grades for the fall. Four Upper Peninsula hospitals received evaluations during this process. UPHS-Portage was given an A for the ninth consecutive time, UPHS-Marquette received a B, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson received its second straight A, and MyMichigan Medical Center Sault received a C.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba City Commission approves stipend for interim city manager

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Commission has approved a $29,400 stipend for Interim City Manager Jim McNeil. The stipend is being added to McNeil’s current salary for working as both Escanaba city assessor and interim city manager. McNeil is filling in for Outgoing City Manager Patrick Jordan. Jordan’s final day as Escanaba city manager is Nov. 27.
ESCANABA, MI
UPMATTERS

Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday due to an alleged threat

GWINN, Mich. (RRN) – According to WJMN Local 3’s media partners at the Radio Results Network, Gwinn Area Community Schools are closed Tuesday, November 15 as Forsyth Township Police Department investigates an alleged threat. Local 3 News has reached out to Forsyth Township Police Department for more details...
GWINN, MI
thebaycities.com

A Mysterious Disease leaves a Marinette County man hospitalized and searching for answers

A Wausaukee man has tested positive for Powassan Virus and is the first case in Marinette County. Al Dennis became ill August 11th with symptom of a fever, altered mental state, headache, chills, chest pain, and nausea. Dennis had removed a tick weeks before his symptoms started, and after 70 days in the hospital not knowing if he was going to live, laboratory tests showed he had antibodies for Powassan (po-wa-sun) Virus. Dennis says, “apparently it was from the deer tick.”
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked

DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

Bay’s Trudeau named MCCAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Alaina Trudeau (SO, Gladstone, MI) has been named the MCCAA Northern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of November 7-13. Alaina had a career-high 25 points on Friday evening to lead the Norse to a 79-50 victory over Mesabi Range Community and Technical College. She was 10 of 16 from the field, including five of eight from three-point. She also had seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
ESCANABA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy