Packers -3.5 (+100, DraftKings Sportsbook) Both teams enter this primetime game with momentum coming off big wins. The Titans got starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill back from injury and stifled the Denver Broncos in a low-scoring affair. The Packers snapped a five-game losing skid by upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in an overtime thriller at Lambeau Field. It was the vintage performance from Aaron Rodgers we’ve been waiting for, as Rodgers threw three touchdowns with zero interceptions and made countless big plays down the stretch. Conversely, the Titans continue to lean heavily on Derrick Henry, who is once again one of the league’s top rushers. Ultimately, I’m going to bet on which team has the most momentum coming into this game and that’s the Packers. For the first time this season, the Packers were having fun, and everyone seemed to be on the same page in a win. The Cowboys appear to be a playoff team as well, so Green Bay beat a top-notch contender in a must-win game to save its season. That good fortune will carry over to “Thursday Night Football” and that’s why I’ll take a chance on the Packers -3.5 at +100 on DraftKings.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO