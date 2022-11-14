Read full article on original website
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Explains Extended Injury Absence
Malcolm Brogdon will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks due to right hamstring tightness. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury and nearly a week ago Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said the veteran guard would “be back sooner rather than later.” Despite that optimism, Brogdon remains sidelined as his absence becomes longer than originally expected.
Kevin Durant Rips NBA Refs For Weak Jayson Tatum Technical Foul
Kevin Durant couldn’t believe his eyes when Jayson Tatum was T’d up Monday night at TD Garden. Tatum was the victim of a highly questionable technical foul call early in the second quarter of the Celtics’ matchup with the Thunder. Boston’s franchise cornerstone was issued a personal foul for reaching in on Oklahoma City forward Aleksej Pokusevski and promptly clapped out of frustration. Referee John Goble evidently thought the loud clap was a show-up move by Tatum, who was issued a tech for his actions.
Yardbarker
The Chicago Bulls need to improve their rebounding if they want to win more games
The Chicago Bulls are off to a disappointing start, losing eight of their first 14 games, including their last two. The Bulls have to do a much better job rebounding, or they might have a hard time making the playoffs. The good news is that there’s still plenty of basketball left and they can turn the season around.
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
The Detroit Pistons are 1 month from an important date
The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a poor start and could once again be buried before December even rolls around. They are just entering one of the most difficult stretches in their schedule and could have 20 losses by the end of the December. We knew this young team was going to take time, so this start isn’t completely surprising, and there is still time to turn things around, but the clock is ticking.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Clippers prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022
The Detroit Pistons (3-12) travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers (8-7) on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Clippers prediction and pick. The Pistons have lost four straight games and are in last place in the Eastern Conference....
Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Grizzlies suffered a 102-92...
Celtics Rumors: Spurs Center Keeps Coming Up In Trade Speculation
The Boston Celtics have got off to a red-hot start to the 2022-23 NBA campaign, despite the fact they have not been as dominant on the defensive end. A major reason behind the Celtics currently possessing a mediocre 19th-best defensive rating — they concluded the 2021-22 regular season No. 1 — is due to the extended absence of Robert Williams. Williams has yet to play this season after the Celtics announced on Sept. 23 he would miss 8-to-12 weeks because of an arthroscopic procedure in his left knee. The timeline, which according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach remains “right on schedule,” would indicate a best-case scenario for Williams to return to basketball activities in late November.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. -- Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are looking to gain back some early-season momentum in their Wednesday night matchup at 8 p.m. EDT. After winning their first seven home games, the Bucks finally lost at home Monday night when they fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 121-106. After starting the season 9-0, the Bucks have dropped three of four heading into their home game against the Cavs.
NBA Rescinds Baffling Technical Foul On Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
It won’t go down as a technical foul on Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum after all. Tatum, who was called for a mind-boggling tech due to clapping his hands together after being called for a reach-in foul in Monday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, reportedly will have the infraction rescinded by the NBA, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.
NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Lightning Game Picks
The Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning entered the year with high expectations, but neither has particularly gotten off to hot starts. Calgary Flames (+102) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-122) Total: 6.5 (O+102, U-124) Even without fast starts for the Flames or Lightning, there’s still plenty to like about both...
Kyrie Irving Could Rejoin Nets For Upcoming Game Vs. Grizzlies
Following a multi-week media fiasco, Kyrie Irving could soon make his return to the floor for the Brooklyn Nets. Absent through Brooklyn?s last seven contests — in which the Nets went 4-3, dropping to the 12th place in the Eastern Conference — Irving was initially set to miss “at least five games,” according to the organization’s announced suspension. Yet, Nets owner Joe Tsai wasn’t done there, following the suspension with a six-item checklist Irving needed to complete before he could officially reach eligibility for return.
Packers-Titans Betting Preview: Three Best Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’
Packers -3.5 (+100, DraftKings Sportsbook) Both teams enter this primetime game with momentum coming off big wins. The Titans got starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill back from injury and stifled the Denver Broncos in a low-scoring affair. The Packers snapped a five-game losing skid by upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in an overtime thriller at Lambeau Field. It was the vintage performance from Aaron Rodgers we’ve been waiting for, as Rodgers threw three touchdowns with zero interceptions and made countless big plays down the stretch. Conversely, the Titans continue to lean heavily on Derrick Henry, who is once again one of the league’s top rushers. Ultimately, I’m going to bet on which team has the most momentum coming into this game and that’s the Packers. For the first time this season, the Packers were having fun, and everyone seemed to be on the same page in a win. The Cowboys appear to be a playoff team as well, so Green Bay beat a top-notch contender in a must-win game to save its season. That good fortune will carry over to “Thursday Night Football” and that’s why I’ll take a chance on the Packers -3.5 at +100 on DraftKings.
How Ben Simmons Reacted To ‘Frustration’ From Nets’ Teammates
Ben Simmons reportedly has irked some of his Brooklyn Nets teammates given his lack of availability and inconsistent production to start the 2022-23 season. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick wrote Wednesday, citing sources inside the organization, how frustration relating to Simmons had been building in recent weeks.
Kevin Durant Rips Nets Lineup During Brutally Honest Reflection
The Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday found themselves in the loss column, yet again, falling 153-121 to the Sacramento Kings in jaw-dropping fashion. The Kings, riding a four-game win streak after the victory, dominated the Nets in all areas. Sacramento out-scored Brooklyn in the paint, 66-44, with a new season-high in points as seven players reached double figures.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Pistons Preview: Reinforcements are on the way
Did you enjoy your little period of rest and relaxation from the perils of Los Angeles Lakers basketball? Are you ready to again see the purple-and-gold on your television screens?. The Lakers didn’t disappear overnight. Instead, they received a nice little four-day break in between Sunday’s win against the Brooklyn...
Joe Mazzulla Pinpoints Main Reason Behind Celtics’ Stellar 3-Point Shooting
The Boston Celtics entered Wednesday’s road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks averaging the most made 3-pointers per game in the NBA. And the Celtics stuck to that trend in a 126-101 rout of the Hawks at State Farm Arena, knocking down 21-of-46 (45.7%) attempts from 3-point range — converting nearly six more threes above their average — en route to their eighth straight victory.
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard (knee) questionable vs. Pistons
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday night’s game against the visiting Detroit Pistons.
Good News For Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Becoming ‘Reflection’ Of Marcus Smart
The Boston Celtics drafted Marcus Smart with the No. 6 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He immediately became a fan favorite, displaying a level of competitive toughness few had before him. But it wasn’t until this season that it finally became apparent that the organization was fully behind their rough-and-tumble point guard.
