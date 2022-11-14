ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avelo Airlines unveils 6 new Florida routes, plan to add jobs

By WFTV.com News Staff, Richard Bilbao, Lauren Ohnesorge
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Ultra low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has picked Raleigh-Durham International Airport for its fifth base, a move that means six new routes to Florida, including Orlando.

The new routes will launch in February and all are to destinations in the Sunshine State – Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

This comes after Houston-based Avelo Airlines debuted a new base of operations in Orlando on June 30, with plans to expand here quickly.

