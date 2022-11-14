Read full article on original website
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin says it's a mistake to dismiss everything FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried did despite 'fraud'
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to be more discerning. "Automatically downgrading every single thing SBF believed in is an error," he tweeted on Tuesday. He added: "Don't be the guy who would have tried to cancel vegetarianism in 1945." Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
dailyhodl.com
BTC Firebrand Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Holders Want Out of Crypto – Here’s What He Means
MicroStrategy founder and Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor says BTC holders no longer want to be associated with other crypto assets. In an interview with CNBC, Saylor says the collapse of crypto exchange giant FTX exposes the weakness of centralized entities operating in the space while highlighting Bitcoin’s strength. “I...
decrypt.co
Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution
Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Lender BlockFi Prepares To Go Belly Up Amid FTX Bankruptcy
BlockFi, a cryptocurrency platform offering multiple financial products like low-interest loans and a crypto rewards credit card, could become the latest casualty following the FTX collapse that continues to hurt the entire cryptocurrency market. Although the company initially denied having most of its assets in the cryptocurrency exchange, management has...
CoinTelegraph
FTX just imploded, and Jack Dorsey wants to talk about the next stage for crypto?
It's barely been a decade since the launch of Web3, and some are already talking about the next generation of the web Web5. The concept of Web5 first emerged earlier this year with Jack Dorsey’s announcement about plans to build a decentralized web on Bitcoin's blockchain through Block subsidiary TBD. According to Dorsey's TBD white paper, Web5 will be “a trustless, decentralized internet platform where users own their data” as opposed to Web3, which is mostly centered around Ethereum and a select few centralized blockchain networks.
bitcoinist.com
What is going on with cryptos? 3 reasons why you should wait for better times and 3 why you should invest right now
It all depends on the resilience of the asset and the underlying project. While some give no hope of recovery, proving the ‘buy the dips’ strategies fatal, some have the potential to reverse the losses and turn your portfolio profitable. 3 Reasons Why it’s Best to Wait for...
kitco.com
Uniswap passes Coinbase as number-two Ethereum exchange
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Hayden Adams, the creator of Uniswap, shared the news in a tweet on Tuesday morning. Binance remains in...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchanges Committing To Proof Of Reserves, Will It Build Trust?
The recent debacle of the FTX crypto exchange, coupled with the fiasco that took place with Terra earlier this year, disrupts the level of confidence among the crypto community. The major takeaway from the ongoing crisis might be how centralized crypto platforms and businesses need transparency, which the current regulatory framework lacks in achieving. To regain the shattered trust of the community, the need to put forth transparency among centralized trading platforms and exchanges about their proof-of-reserves arises.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Skyrockets by Almost $1,000 as Binance’s CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund
Bitcoin’s price skyrocketed on the news that Binance will be forming an industry recovery fund following the FTX fallout. The primary cryptocurrency, as well as the entire cryptocurrency market, experienced a sudden surge associated with the latest tweets by the CEO of the world’s largest exchange, Binance. CZ...
bitcoinist.com
Elon Musk Names Dogecoin As One Of Three Cryptos With A Good Future
Dogecoin remains Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency and the billionaire’s conviction in the meme coin looks to not have waned thus far. As the crypto winter rages on, speculations abound on what projects would be able to make it out and come out stronger. The obvious remains the largest cryptocurrencies in the market, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has added Dogecoin to the list of coins that will have a good ‘future.’
bitcoinist.com
Why is TWT outperforming the whole crypto industry in the last 90 days? 3 reasons and 3 tokens that might follow the same trend
While the rest of the crypto market boils in a bloodbath, Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is marching ahead undismayed. TWT has been on an upward trajectory since early October and is selling for $1.19 at the time of writing, registering a 7.01% uptick on the daily charts. 3 Reasons Why...
