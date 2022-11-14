ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
decrypt.co

Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution

Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Lender BlockFi Prepares To Go Belly Up Amid FTX Bankruptcy

BlockFi, a cryptocurrency platform offering multiple financial products like low-interest loans and a crypto rewards credit card, could become the latest casualty following the FTX collapse that continues to hurt the entire cryptocurrency market. Although the company initially denied having most of its assets in the cryptocurrency exchange, management has...
CoinTelegraph

FTX just imploded, and Jack Dorsey wants to talk about the next stage for crypto?

It's barely been a decade since the launch of Web3, and some are already talking about the next generation of the web Web5. The concept of Web5 first emerged earlier this year with Jack Dorsey’s announcement about plans to build a decentralized web on Bitcoin's blockchain through Block subsidiary TBD. According to Dorsey's TBD white paper, Web5 will be “a trustless, decentralized internet platform where users own their data” as opposed to Web3, which is mostly centered around Ethereum and a select few centralized blockchain networks.
kitco.com

Uniswap passes Coinbase as number-two Ethereum exchange

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Hayden Adams, the creator of Uniswap, shared the news in a tweet on Tuesday morning. Binance remains in...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Exchanges Committing To Proof Of Reserves, Will It Build Trust?

The recent debacle of the FTX crypto exchange, coupled with the fiasco that took place with Terra earlier this year, disrupts the level of confidence among the crypto community. The major takeaway from the ongoing crisis might be how centralized crypto platforms and businesses need transparency, which the current regulatory framework lacks in achieving. To regain the shattered trust of the community, the need to put forth transparency among centralized trading platforms and exchanges about their proof-of-reserves arises.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Skyrockets by Almost $1,000 as Binance’s CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund

Bitcoin’s price skyrocketed on the news that Binance will be forming an industry recovery fund following the FTX fallout. The primary cryptocurrency, as well as the entire cryptocurrency market, experienced a sudden surge associated with the latest tweets by the CEO of the world’s largest exchange, Binance. CZ...
bitcoinist.com

Elon Musk Names Dogecoin As One Of Three Cryptos With A Good Future

Dogecoin remains Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency and the billionaire’s conviction in the meme coin looks to not have waned thus far. As the crypto winter rages on, speculations abound on what projects would be able to make it out and come out stronger. The obvious remains the largest cryptocurrencies in the market, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has added Dogecoin to the list of coins that will have a good ‘future.’

