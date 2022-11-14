ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Haddam Historical Society to Host Christmas Through the Ages

Submitted by Elizabeth Malloy, Executive Director, Haddam Historical Society. (November 18, 2022) —To celebrate the holiday season, the Haddam Historical Society will host Christmas Through the Ages at the historic Thankful Arnold House Museum, where visitors can step back, slow down and savor the sights, sounds and smells of the past.
HADDAM, CT
Auditions at Oddfellows Playhouse for Circophony Teen Circus December 6th

(November 18, 2022) —Oddfellows Playhouse and ARTFARM announce auditions for Circophony Teen Circus’s 17th Annual Mainstage Circus-Theater production. Auditions will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Oddfellows Playhouse, 128 Washington Street in Middletown. They are open to all young people, ages 12 – 20. Prior circus experience is not required, but some background in physical training, dance, movement, gymnastics, sports, parkour or performance can be helpful.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Former Haddam Elementary School is Coming Back to Life

(November 18, 2022) — I have been walking the halls of HES since the town took ownership almost three years ago. It is so sad to see the empty classrooms and I often think, what a loss to the community to have this school shuttered. But gradually this is changing as we breathe new life into the building.
HADDAM, CT
High School Automotive Classes Ask for Donated Vehicles and Repair Work

(November 18, 2022) — HKHS Automotive is looking for vehicle donations to be used for student projects and learning. Do you have a vehicle that has limited value or is broken and that you are not planning to repair? Maybe your vehicle needs a repair, but the labor cost was too high? We are seeking vehicles that are safe and able to be repaired. Typical projects include wheel and tire service, brake service, coolant system service, engine maintenance. Rusted-out vehicles are not usable. We are able to tow vehicles to the school if they are not currently drivable. Please reach out to Mr. Todzia at jtodzia@rsd17.org.

