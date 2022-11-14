Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Lake City
Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on May 17, 1947 in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Albert Henderson Nelson and Minnie D. Lindsay Nelson. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed making Mexican corn bread, loved reading Stephen King novels, loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and neighbor children. Mary loved birds and listening to the rain. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Goodman, her son, William Leslie Goodman, sisters: Margaret Hatmaker, Beatrice Harmon, and Eleanor Hawkins, and brothers: Marshall, JD, and Jerry Nelson.
1450wlaf.com
LMU President Dr. Clayton Hess speaks at Rotary
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Lincoln Memorial University President Dr. Clayton Hess guest spoke at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon on Tuesday. Hess came to LMU as a freshman in 1977 from Virginia. He worked his way through college and after graduation, went to work for the university. “When I graduated on a Saturday, I had to be at work on Monday, ” Hess said.
1450wlaf.com
Jennifer “Gaye” Peterson, age 62, of Jacksboro
Jennifer “Gaye” Peterson, age 62, of Jacksboro passed away peacefully on Thursday November 17th surrounded by her children. She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church and employed at PCM in Oak Ridge and previously served as office manager at Cross-Smith Funeral Home for several years. Preceded in death by Father Paul Peterson.
1450wlaf.com
Amanda James is Eagle Tire Pros “Teacher of the Week”
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
1450wlaf.com
Claudette (Powell) Love, age 77 of Jacksboro
Claudette (Powell) Love, age 77 of Jacksboro, departed this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the LaFollette Health and Rehab Center. She was born March 24, 1945 to the late Maynard and Bonnie (Isley) Powell. Claudette was a member of Macendonia Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, and watching UT sports.
1450wlaf.com
Ella Beach Gross, age 78 of Jacksboro
Ella Beach Gross, age 78 of Jacksboro, departed this life on November 16, 2022. She is preceded in death by parents, Carl and Joyce Harness; late husband, J.D. Beach; daughter, Eleanor Beach Rowland; brother, Woody Harness; and sisters, Brenda and Linda Harness. She is survived by: husband, Ralph Gross; son,...
1450wlaf.com
Commodities distribution is Dec. 6 and 7 in Campbell County
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) Commodity distributions are scheduled in early December for Campbell County. That’s Tuesday, December 6, at the Jellico Library at 104 N Main Street from 8:30am – 11:30am or until the food is gone. The other distribution is on Wednesday, December 7, at the La Follette Community Center, the former West La Follette School) on 300 West Beech Street from 8:30am until 3pm (lunch break from noon to 1:30pm) or until the food is gone.
1450wlaf.com
Children’s Center hosts open house for newly elected officials
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Children’s Center held an open house yesterday evening. According to center representatives, the intent behind the event was to educate newly elected county officials to the services and programs offered by the children’s center in the community. Children’s Center CEO...
1450wlaf.com
Names released in Tuesday wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- One person is dead as an investigation continues into a wreck that occurred in Campbell County. Gracie Lay, 19, Pioneer, was a passenger in a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder just before midnight Tuesday when it left the road. The Nissan, driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield, LaFollette, was negotiating a curve when it left the road and drove through a fence, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a tree on the passenger’s side, the report said.
1450wlaf.com
Investigation into fatal SUV wreck continues
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- One person is dead as an investigation continues into a wreck that occurred in Campbell County east of La Follette. Gracie Lay, 19, Pioneer, was a passenger in a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder just before midnight Tuesday when it left Fincastle Road. The Nissan, driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield, La Follette, was negotiating a curve when it left the road and drove through a fence, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a tree on the passenger’s side, the report said.
1450wlaf.com
Owls host Eagles in Battle of Birds on King Court tonight
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Owls host the Jacksboro Eagles in basketball tonight on King Court. The action begins with the JV boys game at 5pm followed by the varsity contests; girls at 6pm and boys at 7pm. Back in the 1960s, legendary WLAF play-by-play announcer Paul...
1450wlaf.com
Basketball tonight, Campbell hosts Claiborne. Watch live over WLAF.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The new basketball season begins Tuesday night on Brown Court for the Campbell Cougars as the Claiborne Bulldogs visit. 32 Lacey Pemberton 5-10 So. 33 Saylor Hutcheson 5-8 So. 41 Emma Brandenburg 5-10 Jr. Projected starters for the Cougars are:. F 5 David Adkins 6-3...
1450wlaf.com
One person dead, another recovering from Tuesday night wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Fincastle Road, just off Stiner Highway between Big O’s and Mama’s Kitchen, is where one person died from injuries sustained in a one vehicle wreck, according to an official. The call came in to Central Dispatch just before midnight Tuesday. Another person...
