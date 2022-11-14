Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on May 17, 1947 in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Albert Henderson Nelson and Minnie D. Lindsay Nelson. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed making Mexican corn bread, loved reading Stephen King novels, loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and neighbor children. Mary loved birds and listening to the rain. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Goodman, her son, William Leslie Goodman, sisters: Margaret Hatmaker, Beatrice Harmon, and Eleanor Hawkins, and brothers: Marshall, JD, and Jerry Nelson.

