Lacey, WA

Lacey police searching for two men who stole work trailer filled with tools Nov. 11

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
 3 days ago

The Lacey Police Department is looking for two men connected with the theft of a trailer on Friday, Nov. 11.

According to a news release from the department, two men were seen at around 4:20 a.m. Friday driving an early 2000s Dodge Ram 1500. They were seen stealing a trailer with the license plate number 46300AH from Kitchen Design Center at 1109 Sleater Kinney Road SE. The trailer had about $5,000 worth of tools in it.

The suspects also damaged a company truck and the fence while leaving.

The only identifying information the department was able to provide on the driver was that he’s a white man, and the passenger was caught on surveillance footage. Anyone with information regarding the two are asked to call LPD at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Comments / 2

 

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
