Castlewood, VA

Car catches fire in Castlewood High School student parking lot

By Murry Lee
 3 days ago

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A vehicle caught fire outside a Southwest Virginia High School Monday morning, according to the Castlewood Fire & Rescue, Inc.

A social media post from the rescue team stated that around 11:38 a.m., crews were called to Castlewood High School due to a vehicle catching fire in the student parking lot. When crews arrived, they found “a small car that had heavy flames and smoke coming from the engine compartment.”

The car had reportedly been parked close to other vehicles, the post states.

The fire was extinguished by crews from the rescue team and the St. Paul Fire Department.

School officials told Castlewood Fire & Rescue that all students had been inside the school and safe during the fire. Castlewood High School Principal Jarrod Sparks and school staff were able to contain the fire until crews arrived.

Photos posted by Castlewood Fire & Rescue show heavy fire damage to the vehicle.

