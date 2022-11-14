ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Raiders are fresh off a tear-jerking 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Broncos suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Here's everything...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job

The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos. But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts. Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

How Derek Carr Felt Of Mark Davis’ Comments On Josh McDaniels

The public outcry and calls for Josh McDaniels to be fired by the Raiders ramped up extensively after Las Vegas’ embarrassing Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but team owner Mark Davis brought that speculation to a halt with his public support for the head coach. Raiders quarterback...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

2022 NFL season: Ten likeliest first-time Pro Bowlers so far

Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. With Pro Bowl fan voting now open, we've assembled a list of the 10 players who are likeliest to earn their first Pro Bowl nods heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
ALABAMA STATE
NFL

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote is Now Open

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games voting is now open, and fans can show their support for their favorite players by voting for them to be named on the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games is headed back to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year. The reimagined The Pro Bowl Games experience presents an exciting new format that spotlights NFL Flag football and a week-long celebration of player skills as the NFL's best and brightest stars represent their teams, cities, and fanbases.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Monday night fiesta

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for anew edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing the biggest news from around the league, including some impactful injuries and how you should proceed with a plentiful waiver wire this week. They go on to preview Thursday Night Football, as well as the Week 11 matchups, and give you their sleepers and streamers for the week.
NFL

NFL monitoring weather in Buffalo as snowstorm threatens Sunday's Browns-Bills game

With a major snowstorm expected to hit Western New York in the coming days, the NFL is preparing for all eventualities. The league is monitoring weather around Buffalo ahead of Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium and is in communication with both clubs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning. No decisions have been made about possibly changing the venue for the Week 11 matchup. However, rescheduling the AFC clash is not currently a consideration, as the Bills play four days later on Thanksgiving in Detroit, Pelissero added.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL

RB Index, Week 11: Lamar Jackson no longer the NFL's most electric runner

Lamar Jackson has been the gold standard when it comes to gaining rushing yards from the quarterback position since he took over as the Baltimore Ravens' starter. Jackson's video game-like agility and running style has been on full display every time he takes the field, and the record books serve as proof.
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

DL Michael Dogbe (practice squad) OL Sage Doxtater (practice squad) LB Blake Lynch (practice squad) DB Devon Key (practice squad) RB Khalil Herbert placed on injured reserve. DL Isaac Rochell (practice squad) ROSTER CUTS. WR Cyril Grayson (practice squad) DT Roderick Perry II (practice squad) 2022 · 3-6-0 SIGNINGS.
NFL

Move the Sticks: What's a better situation: Jaguars or Bears? & College DTs to watch out for

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Commanders and Eagles. Then, the pair do a deep dive on what's the better situation: the Jaguars or Bears. After that, the duo preview the Titans-Packers matchup on Thursday Night Football. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss a few college defensive tackles who the public should watch out for.
NFL

Chiefs place WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their big-play wide receivers for at least the next four weeks. The team on Thursday placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdomen injury that had kept him out of Sunday's win over the Jaguars and practice since then. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO

