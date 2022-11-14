Read full article on original website
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
Stephen A. Smith: Mark Davis Gave 'The Dumbest Quote I've Ever Seen From an Owner' About Josh McDaniels
Stephen A. Smith blasts Mark Davis.
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick
The Las Vegas Raiders head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Raiders are fresh off a tear-jerking 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Broncos suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Here's everything...
Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job
The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos. But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts. Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach...
How Derek Carr Felt Of Mark Davis’ Comments On Josh McDaniels
The public outcry and calls for Josh McDaniels to be fired by the Raiders ramped up extensively after Las Vegas’ embarrassing Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but team owner Mark Davis brought that speculation to a halt with his public support for the head coach. Raiders quarterback...
Raiders owner Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels' status amid struggles: 'Rome was not built in a day'
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was questioned about head coach Josh McDaniels' status with the team considering the Raiders' 2-7 record this season.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
2022 NFL season: Ten likeliest first-time Pro Bowlers so far
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. With Pro Bowl fan voting now open, we've assembled a list of the 10 players who are likeliest to earn their first Pro Bowl nods heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote is Now Open
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games voting is now open, and fans can show their support for their favorite players by voting for them to be named on the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games is headed back to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year. The reimagined The Pro Bowl Games experience presents an exciting new format that spotlights NFL Flag football and a week-long celebration of player skills as the NFL's best and brightest stars represent their teams, cities, and fanbases.
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Justin Fields, Christian Kirk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers
The Pro Bowl Games may be new for this NFL season, but Pro Bowl fan voting is back. Who will earn the chance to participate in the festivities at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 5?. Superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson could be locks...
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have surgery on high ankle sprain, headed to injured reserve
The Los Angeles Rams will be without star receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next month. Head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that Kupp is set to undergo surgery on his injured ankle on Wednesday and will be placed on injured reserve. McVay added that Kupp would have tightrope...
NFL Fantasy Podcast: Monday night fiesta
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for anew edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing the biggest news from around the league, including some impactful injuries and how you should proceed with a plentiful waiver wire this week. They go on to preview Thursday Night Football, as well as the Week 11 matchups, and give you their sleepers and streamers for the week.
NFL monitoring weather in Buffalo as snowstorm threatens Sunday's Browns-Bills game
With a major snowstorm expected to hit Western New York in the coming days, the NFL is preparing for all eventualities. The league is monitoring weather around Buffalo ahead of Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium and is in communication with both clubs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning. No decisions have been made about possibly changing the venue for the Week 11 matchup. However, rescheduling the AFC clash is not currently a consideration, as the Bills play four days later on Thanksgiving in Detroit, Pelissero added.
NFL QB Index, Week 11: Tua Tagovailoa hits top five, while Justin Fields keeps flying up the rankings
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 10 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 11. 2022 stats: 9 games | 66.9 pct | 2,936 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 25 pass TD | 7 INT | 215 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles.
RB Index, Week 11: Lamar Jackson no longer the NFL's most electric runner
Lamar Jackson has been the gold standard when it comes to gaining rushing yards from the quarterback position since he took over as the Baltimore Ravens' starter. Jackson's video game-like agility and running style has been on full display every time he takes the field, and the record books serve as proof.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15
DL Michael Dogbe (practice squad) OL Sage Doxtater (practice squad) LB Blake Lynch (practice squad) DB Devon Key (practice squad) RB Khalil Herbert placed on injured reserve. DL Isaac Rochell (practice squad) ROSTER CUTS. WR Cyril Grayson (practice squad) DT Roderick Perry II (practice squad) 2022 · 3-6-0 SIGNINGS.
Move the Sticks: What's a better situation: Jaguars or Bears? & College DTs to watch out for
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Commanders and Eagles. Then, the pair do a deep dive on what's the better situation: the Jaguars or Bears. After that, the duo preview the Titans-Packers matchup on Thursday Night Football. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss a few college defensive tackles who the public should watch out for.
Chiefs place WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their big-play wide receivers for at least the next four weeks. The team on Thursday placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdomen injury that had kept him out of Sunday's win over the Jaguars and practice since then. The...
Van Jefferson shares moment after Cardinals-Rams game with father | 'Hard Knocks In Season'
On the second episode of Hard Knocks In Season with the Arizona Cardinals, a father and son duo square off in a must-win divisional game. In this exclusive clip, receivers coach Shawn Jefferson consoles his son, Rams receiver Van Jefferson, after the Cardinals road win in Los Angeles.
