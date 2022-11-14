ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Zillow ranks priciest TN metros to buy a home

By Mark Kelly
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7MQP_0jAbX7y800

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The cost to buy a home in Tennessee has gone through the roof in the past year, and new numbers from Zillow prove it . But it’s not always the towns you expect that got pricey.

Brentwood tops the Tennessee list for biggest price growth in 12 short months.

  • Brentwood: +$257,739
  • Franklin: +$168,957
  • Nolensville: +$155,235
  • Murfreesboro: +$88,905
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville

“This has probably been the weirdest set of years it has ever been,” said Amanda Peterson, an agent with The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage.

Peterson said Tennessee’s prices have lagged in recent years, and she sees these numbers as finally catching up. Still, the price jumps in some areas came as a bit of a shock.

“Shelbyville! I was a little surprised at that one. I have sold some over there, but not a lot.”

Homes in areas like Normandy near Shelbyville went up $85,853.00 between September 2021 and September 2022.

“It’s more about discovery, I think. And once they discover that they like that area, that people are kind of looking for things like that, then those quiet places become more populated, and the prices go up.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Peterson said few of these places, like Pittman Center in the Sevierville Metro, went up in price once investors snatched up homes at historically low interest rates in hopes of turning them into vacation rentals.

“As more people discover it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, I do want to go there.’ The pricing starts jumping up, because it’s a beautiful mountain landscape that you can see for miles up on the mountain.”

Peterson said the market is returning to a more traditional one. Still, News 2’s Mark Kelly asked her what she thinks will be the next hot area.

“Red Boiling Springs,” said Peterson. “There’s pumice stone all over the countryside there, as well as giant geodes that you can crack open with crystals in them.”

NASHVILLE 2022: Looking at Music City’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it

She continued, “It’s got a lot of nature. It’s still close enough to remote work most days, but come into the office two or three days a week.”

Peterson expects the market to return to a traditional winter market that slows down, and then pick back up with more inventory in the spring.

Comments / 1

