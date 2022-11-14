Read full article on original website
cbs17
Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
WECT
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
cbs17
Durham shootings down, but homicides are up
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Overall shootings in Durham are down compared to last year, but the number of people killed has remained the same, according to the latest data from the Durham Police Department. According to DPD, 35 people were shot and killed in Durham through November 5 of...
cbs17
Cell phone location wanted by defense for man charged in murder of Wake County Deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of two men facing murder charges for the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd sat before a judge Thursday afternoon while his attorneys argued for the release of phone data. Arturo Marin-Sotelo and his brother Alder, are charged in the August murder of...
cbs17
Teen gets DWI charge after Raleigh police officer hit in head-on collision
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was hit head-on and a juvenile has been charged following a collision on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:51 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a three-vehicle wreck involving a Raleigh police officer on Poole Road near Donald Ross Drive in east Raleigh.
Man accused of killing Wake deputy seeks bail, evidence. Here’s what happened.
Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s attorney argued that his client wasn’t involved in the killing of Deputy Byrd and has cooperated with law enforcement.
Wake County Public Defender's Office to represent 15-year-old suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting
The 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, including his brother, will have a public defender. The Wake County Public Defender’s Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled. Thompson will...
cbs17
Sanford student detained after stolen gun found in backpack, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County student was detained after a stolen gun was found in the juvenile’s book bag, the county’s sheriff’s office said Thursday. The gun that was found Wednesday in the backpack of the Central Carolina Academy student had been reported stolen in Harnett County, Lee County deputies said.
cbs17
BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
Teen will be charged after threats made against high school Moore County
ABERDEEN, N.C. — Charges are pending Thursday against a teenager after threats were made against Union Pines High School. There will be extra security at two Moore County school campuses on Thursday as authorities investigate several threats of gun violence. The most recent threats surfaced at Union Pines High...
cbs17
Traffic stop, home search lead to gun, cocaine, fentanyl charges for Fayetteville man
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday traffic stop led to a firearm charge and multiple drug trafficking charges for a Fayetteville man. Around 4 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office stopped a blue Lincoln Aviator occupied by 33-year-old Joshua David Sheeley, according to the sheriff’s office. A...
Police: 4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in North Carolina; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection with a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. At about 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
Juvenile suspect arrested for threat against Moore County high school
Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning that a juvenile has been arrested in Aberdeen for the threat against Union Pines High School.
Durham Police investigate after 16-year-old shot and killed
A teenager was shot and killed shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just south of the Durham Freeway.
cbs17
Most lanes closed on northbound Capital Boulevard after 2-car accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Only one northbound lane is open on Capital Boulevard after a two-vehicle accident that happened just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police confirmed a car was completely engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was able to exit the vehicle before the fire started and suffered no injuries.
cbs17
Cumberland County woman says she’s a victim of rental scam
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam. A woman who gave the name Tiffany Lewis rented a home on Chasewater Road in Cumberland County to Ariana Baxter. However, the property has been in foreclosure for nearly two years and the real property owners live out of state. The real property owners now want Baxter to vacate the property.
cbs17
Victim of shooting near Durham Tech was a 16-year-old, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the victim of a shooting near Durham Technical Community College’s main campus Tuesday night as a 16-year-old male. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the teen who had been shot. Sima...
cbs17
Victims in fatal I-440 wrong-way collision identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women are dead after a head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh, according to police. This happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-440 near New Bern Avenue. Officers said a car and a truck were involved in the wrong-way crash. The car was going west...
cbs17
Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
WMBF
Victim in critical condition, investigators ask for help after shooting at Lumberton school football game
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers are asking for help in their investigation after a woman was shot outside a Lumberton Junior High football game Wednesday night. Police responded to a call just before 8 p.m. of reported gunfire at Lumberton Senior High School football stadium. On arrival they...
