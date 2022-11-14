ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

cbs17

Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
SANFORD, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham shootings down, but homicides are up

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Overall shootings in Durham are down compared to last year, but the number of people killed has remained the same, according to the latest data from the Durham Police Department. According to DPD, 35 people were shot and killed in Durham through November 5 of...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Teen gets DWI charge after Raleigh police officer hit in head-on collision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was hit head-on and a juvenile has been charged following a collision on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:51 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a three-vehicle wreck involving a Raleigh police officer on Poole Road near Donald Ross Drive in east Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Sanford student detained after stolen gun found in backpack, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County student was detained after a stolen gun was found in the juvenile’s book bag, the county’s sheriff’s office said Thursday. The gun that was found Wednesday in the backpack of the Central Carolina Academy student had been reported stolen in Harnett County, Lee County deputies said.
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Most lanes closed on northbound Capital Boulevard after 2-car accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Only one northbound lane is open on Capital Boulevard after a two-vehicle accident that happened just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police confirmed a car was completely engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was able to exit the vehicle before the fire started and suffered no injuries.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County woman says she’s a victim of rental scam

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam. A woman who gave the name Tiffany Lewis rented a home on Chasewater Road in Cumberland County to Ariana Baxter. However, the property has been in foreclosure for nearly two years and the real property owners live out of state. The real property owners now want Baxter to vacate the property.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Victim of shooting near Durham Tech was a 16-year-old, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the victim of a shooting near Durham Technical Community College’s main campus Tuesday night as a 16-year-old male. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the teen who had been shot. Sima...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Victims in fatal I-440 wrong-way collision identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women are dead after a head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh, according to police. This happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-440 near New Bern Avenue. Officers said a car and a truck were involved in the wrong-way crash. The car was going west...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

