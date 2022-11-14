Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sonomamag.com
How to Do Healdsburg Like a Local
A Modern Mercantile, vintage candlesticks and sterling silver serveware look perfectly at ease alongside modern linens, hand-thrown ceramic pitchers, Zimbabwean gourd baskets, and Smithey cast-iron skillets. It’s this inspired and effortless mixing of styles–old and new, ornate and rustic—that creates Forager’s oh-so-Sonoma design vibe. The shop...
sonomamag.com
Holiday Cocktail Pop-Up Coming to Santa Rosa
Ready or not, the holidays are coming! Sonoma County has always had its own style when it comes to celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. As we count down to Christmas 2022, a spirited new place to sip on a drink can be added to the list of holiday activities.
sonomamag.com
Sonoma Restaurant Named One of the Best in America by Esquire
Fledgling Sonoma restaurant Animo has been named one of the best new restaurants in America by Esquire magazine. Owned by husband-and-wife team Josh Smookler and Heidy He, the eatery combines Basque, Korean and Jewish cuisine with serious live-fire cooking in an intimate, come-as-you-are space formerly occupied by a taqueria. “Born...
sonomamag.com
Meet the Woman Behind Sonoma’s Volunteer Fire Foundation
Jacqui Jorgeson has always walked an unconventional path: Journalist, hula-hoop instructor, filmmaker. When the Syrian refugee crisis broke out in 2016, she became the associate director of the Schoolbox Project, which provides mobile, ad hoc schools for displaced children. In 2019, as the Kincade Fire erupted, Jorgeson was home in...
sonomamag.com
Where to Go for the Absolute Best Steak in Sonoma County
Steak can be divisive—either you’re team red meat or you’re not. But if you’re going to sink your teeth into a perfectly marbled steak or a long-braised brisket this winter, do it with intention and gusto. Click through the above gallery for some top beef picks in Sonoma County.
Comments / 0