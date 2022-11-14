Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in collision north of Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the intersection Highway 75 and Highway 10, two miles north of Maurice. Sixteen-year-old Asa Daniel Byl of Maurice, was driving west on Highway 10 when he failed to stop for the stop sign...
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pot pipe after crash
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon woman was cited about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The citing of Grasiela Doty stemmed from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and Country Club Road in...
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Enrique Guevara Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford F-350 pickup on North Fourth Avenue near Pine...
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
stormlakeradio.com
Fire Destroys Paullina Truck Shed
A fire destroyed a truck shed and all of its contents this past weekend in Paullina. Firefighters were sent to 4797 Pierce Avenue at around 7:30am Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found active fire and smoke coming from the partially open overhead doors on the north end of the truck shed. At first, the Paullina Fire Department attempted to put out a semi-truck that was in flames just inside the overhead door. When the Granville Fire Department arrived, they attempted to enter from the other side of the building, but were unsuccessful because of rapidly growing heavy fire and smoke. Eventually, it became too hazardous for firefighters to get close to the building. Other agencies arrived to help contain the fire, and it took crews four hours and approximately 100-thousand gallons of water to extinguish the fire.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK VALLEY—A 40-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
marshallradio.net
Hadley man injured in one-vehicle rollover incident in Murray County
LAKE WILSON, MN (KMHL) — One man is injured following a one-vehicle rollover incident in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 2:52 this morning (Tuesday), a 1997 Chevy GMT 400 was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 in Leeds Township of Murray County when it left the road and rolled.
kiwaradio.com
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 25-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while under suspension, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Humberto Vinicio Morales Morales stemmed from the stop...
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for noise at Sibley residence
SIBLEY—Two Sibley residents face charges following separate reports about their behavior at the same residence. The arrest of 18-year-old Jose Jiminez Perez stemmed from a report about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, by the homeowner that Jiminez Perez was yelling and causing distress and allegedly smashing bottles at the residence where Jiminez Perez lives at 411 Second Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Larchwood Man Faces Felony OWI Charge
Larchwood, Iowa — A Larchwood man faces a felony charge after an incident on Saturday. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court by the county sheriff’s office, on Saturday evening, 44-year-old Leonard Nathan Young of Larchwood was found to allegedly be operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The deputy says when he met Young, Young did not dim his headlights. When the deputy was behind Young, Young allegedly crossed the fog line and did not stop or slow down when the deputy activated the patrol car’s emergency lights or siren.
kicdam.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
siouxlandnews.com
Car flips after early morning accident on I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-29 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. The crash happened about halfway between the railroad bridge and Highway 20 in Sioux City, in the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. One of the...
knuj.net
AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR JACKSON MAN
Authorities are searching for a Jackson man charged in connection with the murder of a Greyhound employee in Chicago last month. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued an appeal for the public’s help in finding Rodnee Miller who is accused of murdering Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis outside of a Greyhound station on the city’s Near West Side October 24. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the last contact they had with Miller was October 21 in regards to a trespassing issue. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or you can provide anonymous tips at CPDTIP.com.
kiwaradio.com
Hindt To Be Appointed As Fire Chief
Sheldon, Iowa — During their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Sheldon City Council approved the appointment of a new Fire Chief to replace retiring Chief Dennis Kruger. City Manager Sam Kooiker says Brad Hindt will serve as Fire Chief. Hindt currently serves as the Fire Department’s 1st Assistant Chief....
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center driver arrested for OWI, THC
SIOUX CENTER—A 45-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol. The arrest of Brandon Gene De Goei stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado...
