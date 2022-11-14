Icon Park to add new attraction, plans more growth

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Icon Park, a popular International Drive food, entertainment and retail destination in Orlando, has big plans in the works -- starting with a new addition to its iconic attraction, The Wheel.

Other plans include the possibility of a hotel, new restaurants, additional attractions and more.

The Wheel will add a new interactive activity early next year called, “The Great Florida Road Trip, A Classic Vacation and Photo Travelogue with the Flamingo Family.”

