Check out the ZIP codes where homes fetch the most money

Home prices in Orange County’s most expensive communities climbed last quarter even as the broader housing market faltered.

Why it matters: Local housing market trends are important, as every home sale in the state has an estimated local economic impact of $112,500, according to the National Association of Realtors. In addition, the housing market often is considered a reflection of the local economy’s overall health.

The average sale price in nine of Orange County’s 10 priciest ZIP codes jumped up between the start of the year and the end of Q3, according to Orlando Regional Realtor Association data. In most of the ZIPs, average prices were up double-digits.

