Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
Clarendon County deputies searching for white truck possibly used in theft
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a white Chevrolet 2500 truck that was allegedly used to steal a trailer. Deputies say the truck was used on Nov. 15 to steal a trailer containing lawn mowers and lawn equipment...
SLED SWAT called to DJJ after 10 inmates were out of pods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED SWAT were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice after 10 inmates were out of their pods Wednesday afternoon. NATIONAL | Police working to determine motive in UVA shooting as Virginia AG begins external review. The department says around 3:30 p.m., 10 inmates were...
Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
Have you seen him? Man missing from Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Charles Russell left his home around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, after a disagreement. He left his phone behind. Russell was last seen wearing a blue plaid...
Richland County Deputy Coroner offers solution for families with missing headstones
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News has been looking into a troubling issue for weeks. Now we have found a fix after several families drove by their loved ones graves and noticed headstones were missing from the cemetery. After seeing our series of stories, the Richland County Coroner’s...
1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
Richland County Sheriff's Department Investigating Gunfire At Mall
(Richland County, SC)-- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of gunfire inside a mall in Columbia. Multiple 911 calls were made about gunfire inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday. Responding police found no evidence of injuries at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
Richland One employee fired, charged after getting into fight with student at Lower Richland High School
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland School District One employee is out of a job and behind bars after getting into a fight with a student Tuesday morning, according to officials with the school district. Officials say a district employee, who worked as a campus monitor at Lower Richland...
1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
Three in Fairfield County arrested, charged for meth, cocaine, and heroin possession
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies in Fairfield County have arrested and charged three men related to a series of illegal drug activities in the Mitford area of the county. On Monday, Dennis Lee, Herman Gear, and Justin Yearwood, were arrested and charged with drug possession and drug trafficking...
CPD: Avoid “Warm Up Vehicle Thefts”
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s getting colder outside and this is just the beginning. As temperatures continues to plummet, in some cases hovering near freezing or below the Columbia Police Department is asking people to make sure they don’t make the mistake of leaving their car running to keep it warm while it is unoccupied. Police say warm up car thefts are common when it gets cold out, but there are several things you can do to keep yourself from becoming a target for a crime of opportunity.
Sumter Co. man caught on camera breaking into vape shop
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Grant was arrested after breaking into a vape shop on Nov. 15. Grant used a rock to break the front glass and steal multiple items and cash. Investigators say Grant was caught on camera committing the...
Kershaw County sees spike in overdoses
Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — “Just say no”. Those are the words used by Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan who says they are seeing a spike in the number of people suffering from drug overdoses in just the last few days. According to deputies, they have responded to 11 reported overdoses, out of those 4 people have died. Several law enforcement agencies including The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office, Camden Police, Kershaw County Fire Services and the Kershaw Health ER have been working overtime trying to save lives.
