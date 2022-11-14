ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

News19 WLTX

Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SLED SWAT called to DJJ after 10 inmates were out of pods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED SWAT were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice after 10 inmates were out of their pods Wednesday afternoon. NATIONAL | Police working to determine motive in UVA shooting as Virginia AG begins external review. The department says around 3:30 p.m., 10 inmates were...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: club shooting leaves one man dead, investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at Club Rose Gold that left one man dead Nov. 16 in the early morning. Deputies responded to the club after reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. The deceased man was found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, says authorities.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Deputies: South Carolina employee arrested following fight with student

A South Carolina school district employee was booked and charged after an altercation with a student, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Tuesday, Shermanda Thompson, 38, a campus monitor at Lower Richland High School, got into a verbal argument with the student after telling her to leave the classroom.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Have you seen him? Man missing from Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Charles Russell left his home around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, after a disagreement. He left his phone behind. Russell was last seen wearing a blue plaid...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night shooting left a man dead Wednesday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Broad River Rd at Club Rose Gold. They investigated reports of a shooting and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Victim identified in West Columbia death investigation

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed in West Columbia. Officials say Devonte Craft, 24, was shot and killed around 1:30 Monday afternoon on Comanchee Trail at the Riverbank Retreat Apartments. The coroner says Craft was shot multiple times in...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Richland County Sheriff's Department Investigating Gunfire At Mall

(Richland County, SC)-- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of gunfire inside a mall in Columbia. Multiple 911 calls were made about gunfire inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday. Responding police found no evidence of injuries at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Richland One employee arrested after physical altercation with student

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Richland One employee has been arrested after an argument led to an alleged physical altercation with a student on Tuesday. According to the District and the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Shermanda Thompson, a campus monitor at Lower Richland High School, got into a physical altercation with a student after the student refused to leave a classroom desk.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Three in Fairfield County arrested, charged for meth, cocaine, and heroin possession

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies in Fairfield County have arrested and charged three men related to a series of illegal drug activities in the Mitford area of the county. On Monday, Dennis Lee, Herman Gear, and Justin Yearwood, were arrested and charged with drug possession and drug trafficking...
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Avoid “Warm Up Vehicle Thefts”

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s getting colder outside and this is just the beginning. As temperatures continues to plummet, in some cases hovering near freezing or below the Columbia Police Department is asking people to make sure they don’t make the mistake of leaving their car running to keep it warm while it is unoccupied. Police say warm up car thefts are common when it gets cold out, but there are several things you can do to keep yourself from becoming a target for a crime of opportunity.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. man caught on camera breaking into vape shop

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Grant was arrested after breaking into a vape shop on Nov. 15. Grant used a rock to break the front glass and steal multiple items and cash. Investigators say Grant was caught on camera committing the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kershaw County sees spike in overdoses

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — “Just say no”. Those are the words used by Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan who says they are seeing a spike in the number of people suffering from drug overdoses in just the last few days. According to deputies, they have responded to 11 reported overdoses, out of those 4 people have died. Several law enforcement agencies including The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office, Camden Police, Kershaw County Fire Services and the Kershaw Health ER have been working overtime trying to save lives.

