PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. had 19 points in Brown's 64-53 win against Stony Brook on Thursday night. Lilly added five rebounds and three steals for the Bears (1-3). Nana Owusu-Anane scored 16 points and added nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Kalu Anya recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 3 HOURS AGO