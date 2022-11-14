ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilly puts up 19 as Brown downs Stony Brook 64-53

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. had 19 points in Brown's 64-53 win against Stony Brook on Thursday night. Lilly added five rebounds and three steals for the Bears (1-3). Nana Owusu-Anane scored 16 points and added nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Kalu Anya recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.
Bryant's 23 lead Norfolk State over Monmouth 64-59

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points as Norfolk State beat Monmouth 64-59 on Thursday night. Bryant added seven rebounds for the Spartans (3-2). Christian Ings scored 13 points, going 5 of 10 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line. Kris Bankston recorded nine points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.
