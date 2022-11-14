Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder in Las Vegas
Blueface was arrested outside a business in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The rapper, Johnathan Porter, was arrested on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on...
Gordon Ramsay would give 'right arm' to open a San Francisco restaurant
Gordon Ramsay shares his thoughts on spicy wings, Asian street food and opening a San Francisco restaurant.
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
