ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder in Las Vegas

Blueface was arrested outside a business in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The rapper, Johnathan Porter, was arrested on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy