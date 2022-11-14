Read full article on original website
UNDEFEATED Unveils Its Nike Air Force 1 Low "Prime Pink" Collaboration
The heritage between UNDEFEATED and dates back to the early 2000s when the latter crafted the streetwear stalwart a special Dunk High in 2002. Since then, the two parties have gone on to create an impressive resume of collaborative projects, and this fall they’ve reconvened for a new Air Force 1 Low collection. After dropping a North American exclusive “Teal Green” colorway, the two have confirmed the release of its “Prime Pink” offering that references their Dunk High “Clerks Pack” from 2005.
Official Look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster"
Since 2008, Boston-based retailer Concepts and SB have come together to outfit the SB Dunk Low in various lobster-themed colorways. Thus far, the duo has presented red, blue, yellow, purple and green lobster looks. Now, it combines red and yellow to create an “Orange Lobster” presentation of the iconic sneaker.
Jeff STAPLE Reflects on 25 Years of Maintaining the Staple Brand With New Rizzoli Book
Since the inception of the STAPLE brand in 1997, the name has become one of the most respected in the world of streetwear. Besides being the founder of the label, Jeff Staple has been a globally recognized creative powerhouse who has left his touch on numerous fashion and footwear collaborations including with industry giants like adidas, ESPN, Nike, HBO, the NBA and NFL, just to name a few. This year, Staple celebrates his 25-year journey of building his brand and with the release of his Rizzoli book JEFF STAPLE: NOT JUST SNEAKERS, the designer takes fans through a visual archival playbook of how he turned his iconic pigeon motif into a global force.
Nike Presents Collaborative SOULGOODS Dunk High Collection
First discovered in July, SOULGOODS has worked with on not just one Dunk High, but a collection of three colorways for the legendary high-top. The Beijing-based retailer is no stranger to the Swoosh, having previously collaborated with its Converse subsidiary in 2021. Now, the duo pays tribute to culture, including basketball, from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s with each of its collaborative Dunk High colorways.
Raheem Sterling Unveils Hotly-Anticipated New Balance x Stone Island Boot and Kit Collaboration
New Balance and Stone Island have officially presented their highly-anticipated football jersey and boot collaboration, and it’s more than we could have ever hoped for. The jersey was first debuted — and teased — by U.K. rap star, Dave at his annual Santan Cup tournament back in October, however, the Streatham-raised rhymer was only spotted in the coordinated shorts and jersey. However, the official campaign has just been launched — and New Balance and Stone Island have enlisted Chelsea and England forward, Raheem Sterling to be the face of it.
DJ Khaled Encourages You to Keep Going With His New Jordan Brand Apparel Collection
In the collaborations space, Jordan Brand makes it a point to align with impactful partners in the music realm. Artists such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and DJ Khaled are currently on its roster, the latter of which is the latest member to introduce a collaborative collection with Michael Jordan’s imprint. While the “We The Best” mogul’s latest initiative keys in on the Air Jordan 5, it also entails new clothing pieces, all having just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
Unknown London and Heaven Can Wait’s New Collaboration Looks to Bring Football Home
London-based streetwear label Unknown is gearing up for the Qatar World Cup with a new collaboration with fellow British streetwear brand Heaven Can Wait for a collection of reworked England football jerseys that take inspiration from the Three Lions’ 2004-released home kit. Traditionally, Unknown is known for its oversized...
Darryl Brown Integrates Classic Workwear Into His adidas Campus 80
Has presented the latest iteration of its Campus 80 silhouette in collaboration with Darryl Brown. Traditionally, Brown is known for his modern approach to workwear design, with his inspiration stemming from his life as an engineer — and this has been seen across a slew of his recent projects. For example, back in 2020, Brown curated a selection of T-shirts that featured a collegiate typeface and imagery of a trailer-laden truck, one that nods toward the working-class heritage of alcohol delivery drivers.
Malbon Golf Prepares a Collaboration with WIND AND SEA
The ever busy lifestyle brand Malbon Golf is colliding with Tokyo imprint WIND AND SEA for a second time to produce a collection of sweaters, jackets, hats and pants that pull from both brand’s aesthetics. For WIND AND SEA, which is spearheaded by photographer and creative director Takashi Kumagai, the collection follows up on their late September golf collaboration with luggage makers BRIEFING.
Daiki Tsuneta Announces His Own adidas Superstar Collaboration
When it comes to and its ever-classic Superstar, a common theme that we’ve seen is that the brand has a tendency of filtering this silhouette through the minds of various musical artists from all genres. We’ve seen Pharrell do 50 of his own colorways, Beyoncé make her own platform version and Run-D.M.C. craft their own nostalgic installment, and now the German imprint is calling Daiki Tsuneta to put his own spin on the shell-toed kicks.
Pedro Pedro Releases New Print With Louis Buhl & Co.
“The paintings take on their own life, outside of my everyday encounters with the objects depicted.”. Pedro Pedro is a Los Angeles-based artist who brings the traditional genre of still-life into the present day. While all the usual visuals are there, chalices of wine, flowers and so on, Pedro somewhat parodies the whole genre by including mundane objects like car keys and a dilapidated wallet to reflect the anxieties of contemporaneity.
Paraboot x Hélas Updates the Signature MICHAEL Silhouette
French brands Paraboot and Hélas have united to update the Isère-based shoe brand’s signature MICHAEL shoe. With the new collaborative effort, the brands look inward at their collective French roots. Imparting its signature skate DNA, Hélas’ interpretation of the MICHAEL silhouette appears in black suede with beige...
NemeN x PUMA Is Informed by Technical Studies and Prototype Supercars
The technical world of NemeN and the sporting attributions of have come together for Fall/Winter 2022, seeing the two brands work both new, old, and ultimately functional clothing and shoes for a collection that stands out this season. Centered around a color story inspired by prototype supercars, the collection comprises...
Introducing WATER THE PLANT and SAD REBORN DOLLS’ Colorful Necklace Collaboration
Emerging label WATER THE PLANT and edgy Japanese street band SAD REBORN DOLLS (SRD Dolls) just launched an exclusive “Plant & Grow” necklace collab that encapsulates both brands’ eye-catching yet colorful aesthetics. Founded in 2020, WATER THE PLANT dedicates to promoting positivity and good vibes through its...
Nike and VA Securities to Present “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture" During Miami Art Week
In just a couple of weeks time, a flock of brands and art lovers will travel down to South Beach to participate in Miami Art Week. Sportswear brands will be chiming in on the festivities, one being. which has just announced its all-new “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” exhibition....
Extra Butter and Hunter Channels Small-town Mysteries in PLAY Boots Collab
Extra Butter and heritage footwear label, Hunter is set to launch a limited edition rain boots. The collab stars Hunter’s natural Rubber PLAY Rain Boot model, reimagined with cinematic storytelling via a series of engaging visuals by Extra Butter, who took inspiration from true crime documentaries and small-town murder mysteries for this project. “At times, people may view the rain boot as rather utilitarian, but we saw an opportunity to use our cinematic perspective for the marketing rollout that highlights the product as edgy and exciting,” says Bernie Gross, Creative Director at Extra Butter. “We aimed to draw from our audience’s obsession with true crime documentaries and small town mysteries to apply a narrative that completely flips what consumers often associate with a rain boot.”
Our Legacy WORK SHOP's Dr. Martens 1461 Collab Is Peak Essential Footwear
Our Legacy WORK SHOP has a thing for reworking staple pieces, and now it turns its attention away from everyday essential garments to produce two pairs of Dr. Martens 1461s. As expected, subtlety is at the forefront of Our Legacy’s collaboration, working with deadstock (and sustainably sourced) offcuts of Horween Chromexel leather and “Desert Oasis” suede courtesy of the C.F. Stead Tannery to create a 1461 in “Black” and “Red Alert” colorways, respectively.
Hit the Links in Jordan Brand's New Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Court Purple" Colorway
Jordan Brand has an extensive list of classic color palettes in its arsenal that it can always refer back to when it needs to cook up new sneakers. An oft-used one is “Court Purple” which was recently spotted on models like the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Air Jordan 13 earlier this year. And now it’s getting a moment to shine on the putting green as it has now touched down on the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf.
Dapper Dan and Gap Reunite for “DAP GAP” Hoodie Collab
Harlem-based fashion designer Dapper Dan and are releasing another drop of its special edition “DAP GAP” hoodies, just in time for the cold weather. The new drop consists of four styles spanning colorways from dark green, yellow, and red to camel. The dark green, yellow and red colors all come in a checkered print, while the camel color boasts a herringbone pattern. Presented in the original hoodie’s classic silhouette with a drawcord hood to match, the new edition elevates the iconic “DAP” applique in gold, which is now complemented with an embroidered cursive “Harlem” beneath it. Complete with Gap’s standard kangaroo pockets, banded cuffs, and hems that make up its signature logo-emblazoned models.
Globally Acclaimed Artist Okokume Brings the Aura of the Cosmic Girl to Hypebeans
Hypebeans continues to expand its artistic influence around the globe with yet another creative partnership. This time around, Hypebeans is connecting its community with world-renowned Spanish contemporary artist Okokume at its first café in Hong Kong. Known for her Lowbrow-inspired painting style, heavily influenced by caricatures from Japanese manga...
