TACOMA, Wash — For the remainder of November, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving all adoption fees for dogs over the age of 2. The shelter said it is working to contain a canine respiratory disease and needs help from the community to adopt or foster the many adoptable dogs currently at the shelter. They said there are more than 30 adult dogs who have been deemed healthy for adoption by the shelter's veterinary team.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO