KOMO News
Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site
TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
SDOT removes second ‘unauthorized’ community-painted crosswalk
SEATTLE — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation removed a crosswalk painted by Capitol Hill residents on Monday, angering some who feel the move is unnecessary. The crosswalk, which was painted at East Olive Way and Harvard Avenue East, was removed on Wednesday morning. This is the second...
KOMO News
Rogue crosswalk at busy intersection of Capitol Hill removed by SDOT crews
SEATTLE, Wash. — An unauthorized crosswalk was removed in Capitol Hill Wednesday on Harvard Ave and Olive Way. In a statement to KOMO news, Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said, "We have heard the message loudly and clearly that the public wants more crossing and safety improvements. We appreciate the passion which has driven someone to paint their own crosswalk, however this is not the right way to voice your desire for change."
KOMO News
Man attempts Tacoma carjacking of car in need of jump start
TACOMA, Wash. — A man attempted to steal a car from a person at knife point, unaware that the car needed a jump start, early Thursday. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the incident occurred at 2:43 a.m. on the 1700 block of South J Street in Tacoma. A...
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
q13fox.com
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary
TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
KOMO News
$100,000 of merchandise stolen from Madrona jewelry shop
SEATTLE — A Madrona business owner is trying to recover after thieves stole an estimated $100,000 in merchandise from her custom jewelry shop. The break-in happened overnight around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 10 at HONED by Claire Kinder on the 1100 block of 34th Avenue. Surveillance video from the business shows three people in masks rummaging through merchandise.
Chronicle
Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site
People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Fallen Everett officer remembered with signs in Stanwood
STANWOOD, Wash. — An Everett police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year is being remembered with two signs in the city where he lived. Officer Dan Rocha’s wife, Kelli, worked with the city of Stanwood to designate two streets under the city’s Adopt-A-Street Litter Control program to honor him.
KOMO News
Adoption fees waived for adult dogs at Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash — For the remainder of November, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving all adoption fees for dogs over the age of 2. The shelter said it is working to contain a canine respiratory disease and needs help from the community to adopt or foster the many adoptable dogs currently at the shelter. They said there are more than 30 adult dogs who have been deemed healthy for adoption by the shelter's veterinary team.
Fierce opposition to ‘mega airports’ continues to grow in 4 mostly rural counties
OLYMPIA — There’s fierce opposition to the state’s plan to build or expand airports in at least four communities along the Interstate 5 corridor. There are “Stop the airport” groups in King, Pierce and Thurston counties. That’s where the state is considering expanding existing airports...
'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
Honoring the deaths of 289 homeless King County residents
Church bells pealed as parishioners read the names of the 289 deceased. It was an unseasonably dry but frigid night, and the roughly 100 attendees huddled in thick coats in the courtyard outside St. James Cathedral on the border of downtown Seattle and First Hill. Each person on that list...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater picks contractor to build new park in The Preserve
Tumwater city council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan to sign a contract with Tapani Inc. for the construction of The Preserve Park during a meeting held yesterday, November 15. Preserve Park will be located on Aster Street and 91st Street on the south side of Olympia Regional Airport. City Administrator John...
Chronicle
Man Who Jumped Into Bay in Thurston County to Elude Police and Drowned Has Been Identified
A man who drowned in East Bay while trying to elude police has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The body of Austin J. McKoy, 26, of Thurston County washed ashore about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after he had jumped into the body of water near Swantown Marina on Nov. 6.
Man suspected of numerous assaults on women at Burien Transit Center arrested
BURIEN, Wash. — On Monday, the Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said is responsible for numerous assaults in King County at the Burien Transit Center. Officials said the 42-year-old man was approaching women at the transit center and offering...
MyNorthwest.com
Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time
You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
KOMO News
Person found dead in trailer after Auburn fire
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a trailer after a large fire in Auburn early Thursday morning. According to King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Sgt. Corbett Ford, firefighters responded to a fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Ford said the trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
