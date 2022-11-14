ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani's work in Ukraine say they do not plan to criminally charge him

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani's work in Ukraine say they do not plan to criminally charge him.

