If you had an "almond mom" growing up, it can be hard to shake the habit of restricting certain foods from your diet" PRINCETON -- Is it possible to be too healthy? Some health experts are weighing in on this. The phrase "almond mom" has been circulating on social media in recent days. The phrase originated when a video went viral of someone on the popular television show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." In the video, a mom is caught telling her daughter to just "eat a couple almonds" after the daughter says she is hungry and feeling lightheaded. The video prompted hundreds of young adults to turn to social media and share their own accounts of similar experiences, and how the video clip reminded them of their own childhoods.

4 DAYS AGO