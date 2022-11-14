ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health experts say it is okay to get your flu and COVID shots at the same time

EVERGREEN PARK -- It happens every year: flu season, which typically peaks between December and February. This year will mark the third flu season with another virus also circulating: COVID-19. With an updated safe and effective COVID-19 booster shot now available, health experts are urging people to get both the flu and COVID vaccines in order to protect themselves this fall and winter.
Expecting a newborn soon? Be flexible with your birth plan

URBANA -- "If you’re ever gonna find a silver lining, it’s gotta be a cloudy day.”. No one may epitomize that song lyric more than Erin Purcell. In July 2020, the Bement, Illinois, woman gave birth to her first child, Adalyn, via Cesarean section (commonly known as C-Section). Long story short, it did not go well.
Food restrictions and negative eating habits can follow a child into adulthood

If you had an "almond mom" growing up, it can be hard to shake the habit of restricting certain foods from your diet" PRINCETON -- Is it possible to be too healthy? Some health experts are weighing in on this. The phrase "almond mom" has been circulating on social media in recent days. The phrase originated when a video went viral of someone on the popular television show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." In the video, a mom is caught telling her daughter to just "eat a couple almonds" after the daughter says she is hungry and feeling lightheaded. The video prompted hundreds of young adults to turn to social media and share their own accounts of similar experiences, and how the video clip reminded them of their own childhoods.
