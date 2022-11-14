ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pennsylvania counties

A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pennsylvania counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the advisory beginning around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory ends at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGRZ TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean & Potter counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in State College, Pennsylvania issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Pennsylvania ahead of a weather system that will bring rain and snow to the region midweek. A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 2 p.m. and is in effect until 11 a.m....
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight

We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for November 15, 2022

This morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County

The 1000 Steps alongside the Standing Stone Path is among the most well-known hikes in Huntingdon County!. The explanations for its fame are many – the difficult nature of the hike, the benefit with which you will get to the path head, and the unbelievable views from the highest of the steps.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest

There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Gas Leak Update

It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Canyon Pizza violates 13 food safety codes, closed by State College Borough Health Department

On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department. According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations." As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations. The establishment violated a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX 43

One dead after three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a crash in Oliver Township, Mifflin County that left one woman dead. The three-car crash occurred on U.S. 522 in the area of Twin Hollow Road around 4:27 p.m. on Nov. 15. One 49-year-old woman died from injuries sustained...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Centre County Election Board Meeting

It’s been one week since Election Day and many Pennsylvania counties are still working to verify vote totals. But why does it take so long?. On Tuesday afternoon, Centre County’s election board met again to review last week’s election. “We haven’t done the two-percent audit yet.”
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Man died in Perry County crash

One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman dead after crash in Mifflin County

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lewistown. According to a police report, the crash occurred on U.S. 522 South near Twin Hollow Road in Oliver Township, Mifflin County, around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA

