PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pennsylvania counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pennsylvania counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the advisory beginning around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory ends at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
WGRZ TV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean & Potter counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in State College, Pennsylvania issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Pennsylvania ahead of a weather system that will bring rain and snow to the region midweek. A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 2 p.m. and is in effect until 11 a.m....
First snowfall in Centre County causes closures, crashes, messy road conditions
A winter weather advisory is in effect in Centre County through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
wtaj.com
Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight
We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for November 15, 2022
This morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County
The 1000 Steps alongside the Standing Stone Path is among the most well-known hikes in Huntingdon County!. The explanations for its fame are many – the difficult nature of the hike, the benefit with which you will get to the path head, and the unbelievable views from the highest of the steps.
Tesla causes traffic delays after catching fire in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just hours before the region was hit with a wintery mix on Tuesday, a Tesla caught fire on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. According to state police, a Tesla, the most popular brand of electric vehicles, was traveling west on I-80 when it caught fire. One lane along mile marker […]
WJAC TV
Getting ready for snow: PennDOT employees prepare for winter with staffing shortages
(WJAC) — While there might not be any snow on the ground today, those cold winter months will be here before we know it. PennDOT is budgeting over $212 million dollars this winter in the hopes of keeping everyone safe on the roads. "Winter is starting to finally set...
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest
There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
Hurricane Nicole may have contributed to wall collapse in Bellefonte, PennDOT official said
South Water Street in Bellefonte is still one lane after a wall collapsed Saturday. The cost and time frame of the repairs are yet to be determined.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Road Conditions Lead to Pickup Losing Control, Crashing into Ditch on I-80
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries after road conditions led to his pickup crashing into a ditch along Interstate 80 on Sunday night. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, on Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County.
abc23.com
Cambria County Gas Leak Update
It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
Digital Collegian
Canyon Pizza violates 13 food safety codes, closed by State College Borough Health Department
On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department. According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations." As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations. The establishment violated a...
WJAC TV
911: Driver, student transported after school bus rolls over in Northern Cambria
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities say Tuesday's winter weather has caused several crashes throughout the area. In Cambria County, 911 officials say one student and one adult were transported to an area hospital after a school bus rolled over in Susquehanna Township, near Northern Cambria, Tuesday afternoon. Authorities...
One dead after three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a crash in Oliver Township, Mifflin County that left one woman dead. The three-car crash occurred on U.S. 522 in the area of Twin Hollow Road around 4:27 p.m. on Nov. 15. One 49-year-old woman died from injuries sustained...
abc23.com
Centre County Election Board Meeting
It’s been one week since Election Day and many Pennsylvania counties are still working to verify vote totals. But why does it take so long?. On Tuesday afternoon, Centre County’s election board met again to review last week’s election. “We haven’t done the two-percent audit yet.”
Driver dies in crash after going airborne, hitting tree in Perry County
A 44-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a Perry County guard rail and went airborne, hitting a tree before it came to a rest, authorities said. Keith A. Krieger, of Herndon, Northumberland County, was driving south on Route 11/15 in Watts Township when the crash...
Avoid the area: Wall collapse in Bellefonte causes lane closure, detour
South Water Street may be down to one lane “for some time,” PennDOT said on Saturday.
pahomepage.com
Man died in Perry County crash
One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for...
abc27.com
Woman dead after crash in Mifflin County
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lewistown. According to a police report, the crash occurred on U.S. 522 South near Twin Hollow Road in Oliver Township, Mifflin County, around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
