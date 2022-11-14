Banks Becomes 3rd Husky DB Lost for the Season; Perryman Might Return

One University of Washington football player who didn't get to share in Saturday night's rousing victory at Oregon, at least in uniform, was cornerback Davon Banks, who was notably missing in Eugene after becoming the third Husky defensive back lost for the season with an injury.

Husky coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed in his weekly press briefing that Banks, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound redshirt freshman from San Jacinto, California, will have surgery for an unspecified injury. He didn't make the trip to Autzen Stadium after appearing in the UW's first nine games and starting two of them.

Banks follows junior cornerback Julius Irvin and redshirt freshman safety Vince Nunley to the sidelines with season-ending injuries.

On a positive note, DeBoer said starting cornerback Jordan Perryman, who lasted just five plays against Oregon before leaving the field with an arm injury, has a chance to play in Saturday's game against Colorado.

"It's not something that just happened once; it's been reoccurring throughout the year," DeBoer said of Banks. "We have many many guys, when you talk probably when the season's over about some of the crazy things that happened in games, or injuries guys have been playing with, who just put themselves out there for this football team. Davon would be one of those guys."

Banks finished his second season with the Huskies with 17 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. His pass theft came against Arizona State with a diving sideline catch. He popped the ball loose on a kickoff with a big hit against Michigan State.

Davon Banks forced a fumble on a kickoff with this big hit against Michigan State. Skylar Lin Visuals

Besides the three players done for the season, the Huskies have had four of their original secondary starters get injured this season and miss games, leaving the position area highly vulnerable at times.

This came on top of having a young group of players returning and the position group needing to be rebuilt after All-Pac-12 corners Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon passed on remaining eligibility, entered the NFL draft and became immediate pro starters.

DeBoer seemed to indicate Banks played injured as long as he could because he was needed, though he stressed his long-term healthy wasn't put at risk.

"There's been times this season when it's been a gut check," the Husky coach said. ""Davon certainly will recover and be stronger because of it."

